WWE SummerSlam 2022 LIVE when is the billboard and where to watch the broadcast of the event via WWE Network Reigns vs Lesnar USA | SPORTS

WWE SummerSlam 2022 is the most anticipated event for all wrestling fans. Roman Reigns will meet Brock Lesnar face to face again, this time in a last man standing match, in addition, superstars Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio will also be part of this event. So that fans do not miss any details of this long-awaited event, in this note we are going to tell you everything about SummerSlam 2020.

YOU WILL BE INTERESTED: A PUPPY GOT ONTO THE COURT DURING UTC – SPORTING CRISTAL

We know that in Latin America there are many fans of wrestling, who eagerly await events with SummerSlam, however due to broadcast rights there is confusion about which channel will broadcast the event and what time it will be broadcast.

We tell you that this year, SummerSlam 2022 will take place on Saturday, July 30 at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, with a capacity for more than 69 thousand people.

What time is WWE SummerSlam 2022 live?

So that you don’t miss any details of WWE SummerSlam, in this guide we are going to tell you what time the event will take place, taking into account your country. So take note of the wrestling schedules in your country

Peru: 8:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 8:00 p.m.

Argentina: 10:00 p.m.

Mexico: 7:00. p.m

Colombia: 8:00 p.m.

Chile: 9:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 10:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 9:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 9:00 p.m.

United States: 8:00 pm (Eastern Time)

Spain: 3:00 am Sunday July 31

What is the WWE SummerSlam 2022 card?

Without a doubt, the highlight of the evening will be the new clash between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar; However, we will have attractive duels such as seeing Ronda Rousey in the rematch against Liv Morgan and Bobby Lashley against Theory, among others. That is why we are going to tell you what the WWE SummerSlam 2022 billboard is.

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar / Last Man Standing Match for the WWE Undisputed Championship

Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley / United States Championship

The Usos vs. The Street Profit / Undisputed Tag Team Championships

Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey / SmackDown Championship

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch / Raw Championship

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin

Riddle vs. seth rollin

LoganPaul vs. The Miz

The Mysteries vs. Judgment Day / Fight without disqualification

What channels broadcast WWE SummerSlam 2022?

Unlike previous years, in Much of South America WWE PPV events They are no longer broadcast on television, since the Star Premium Package channels came out; but do not worry because we are going to tell you how you can see this long-awaited event. You can do it through the WWE Netwoerk streaming service.

Peru WWE Network 8:00 p.m. Chili WWE Network / FOX Sport Premium 9:00 p.m. Mexico WWE Network / FOX Sport Premium 7:00 p.m. Argentina WWE Network 10:00 p.m. Ecuador WWE Network 8:00 p.m. Colombia WWE Network 8:00 p.m. bolivia WWE Network 9:00 p.m. Venezuela WWE Network 9:00 p.m. USA Peacock 8:00 p.m. Spain WWE Network 3:00 a.m. Sunday

How to watch WWE Network LIVE, WWE SummerSlam 2022?

All wrestling fans will enjoy WWE Summer Slam for the sign of WWE Networkthe WWE streaming service where you can find the best of the well-known wrestling company.

In order to enjoy this service, users must make a payment of 9.99 dollars per month and they will be able to enjoy all WWE pay-per-views, as well as exclusive material and programs

How to watch FOX Sports Premium LIVE, WWE SummerSlam 2022?

Fox Sports is one of the main sports channels in all of Latin America; but only in Chile and Mexico it has the exclusive transmission of WWE Summer Slam through its FOX Sports Premium channel.

Fox Sports Premium is available on the main cable television networks of the aforementioned countries and also in Argentina, however in this country we do not find content from WWE.

How do Reigns and Lesnar get to the main event of WWE SummerSlam 2022?

roman reigns l He comes to this fight with a long streak without defeat, in addition to having managed to defeat Brock Lesnar in the last edition of WrestleMania.

For its part, Brock Lesnar has not seen action in the ring since his fall against Roman Reigns the second in a row, so a victory is urgent in this central fight of WWE SummerSlam.

MORE INFORMATION: