WWE: More details on the suspension of the match Riddle vs. seth rollins

As announced a few hours ago, the fight agreed for WWE SummerSlam 2022 Come in Seth Rollins and Riddle was suspended due to an injury to the member of RK-Bro. Nevertheless, it would be a casualty as part of history and there would be an intention to carry out the combat later.

In the last program Monday Night RAWat Madison Square Garden, Seth Rollins attacked Riddle after the main event against the ground and against the metal stairs by means of two Curb Stomp. According to a statement from WWE, this would have caused an injury that does not allow him to be in WWE SumerSlam.



Fightful Select reported that this creative change on the part of Triple Hnow how absolute boss in that aspect, it is due to “creative adjustments” to be able to postpone the fight for later. The idea would be that both face each other in the ring in Welshduring the PLE Clash at the Castle.

Secondly, It was not reported if Seth Rollins will travel to Nashville, where SummerSlam will take place, even if it doesn’t have a scheduled match. What you do have in your folder is a conference with the journalistic media for Friday 29the day before Big Summer Event.

