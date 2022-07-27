WWE Legends hit rock bottom with the Bella sisters documentary

Last Sunday, July 24, the American television channel A&E broadcast the episode focused on The Bella Twins’ career as part of the Biography: WWE Legends program. According to the audience numbers published by the reputed medium ShowBuzzDaily, the chapter achieved 420 thousand spectators half and a 0.12 among the 18-49 year old demographic of interest. Also, he was the 30th most watched program of cable programming.

The episode was least seen not only this season, but both seasons. The trend of this second season has been downward, but the previous week’s chapter, starring Goldberg, recovered viewers compared to the Undertaker episode.



WWE Rivalsprogram broadcast right after Biography: WWE Legends, achieved an increase compared to the previous week, and recorded 423 thousand viewers on average and a 0.15 of share in the demographics of interest. The episode chronicled the historic rivalry between Steve Austin and The Rock.



WWE Legends audience history on A&E

Stone Cold Steve Austin (April 18, 2021): 1.06 million viewers

“Rowdy” Roddy Piper” (April 25, 2021): 880,000 viewers

“Macho Man” Randy Savage (May 2, 2021): 790,000 viewers

Booker T (May 9, 2021): 600,000 viewers

Shawn Michaels (May 15, 2021): 630,000 viewers

Mick Foley (May 30, 2021): 520,000 viewers

Bret Hart (June 6, 2021): 640,000 viewers

The Undertaker (July 10, 2021): 582,000 viewers

Goldberg (July 17, 2021): 594,000 viewers



The Bella Twins (July 24, 2021): 420,000 viewers

