With the new ‘immersive view’ of Google Maps you see the world as if it were a video game

Image : Google

We are used to seeing the world in Google Maps with satellite images and street-level photos, but Google has now added an intermediate option called “immersive view” that allows us to visit large cities from an aerial perspective similar to that of a video game, with 3D buildings loaded with detail and realistic textures based on Google Street View photos.

The new immersive view uses 3D mapping and machine learning technologies to merge the models of buildings, vegetation and monuments with the billions of street-level images from Google Street View. Most surprisingly, it also leverages interior imagery to map stores and restaurants in a way that, in Google’s words, makes it feel “like you’re there before you set foot inside.”

Featured at Google I/O 2022, Google just announced that an initial version of the immersive view will be available from today for a hundred monuments and emblematic buildings in cities such as Barcelona, ​​​​London, New York, San Francisco and Tokyo. The new option will first come to the Google Maps apps for iOS and Android.

Google is a little late to this party. Apple Maps has a similar feature called flyoverand Microsoft took advantage of Bing maps to build realistic models of cities and other environments in Microsoft Flight Simulator.

G/O Media may get a commission transparently awesome

These earbuds have active noise cancellation, transparency mode, and active EQ.

However, the immersive view is not the only novelty that will come to Google Maps in the coming weeks. Google has also announced the launch of new route options for cyclists (such as knowing in advance if there are hills or bike lanes), and a safety feature to automatically notify a loved one when you arrive at your destination or leave a place.