With the Baby Rocket Raccoon from Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Marvel has found its Baby Yoda

It could be called a baby boom. Since Baby Yoda unleashed the frenzy of aggression (the urge to crush cute things) around the world in 2019, pop culture and its creators are firmly in the pay of Big Baby. A rule that has long held true for existence itself is rigorously applied to all of our favorite franchises: if it exists, there’s a baby version of it. Baby Yoda, yes, but also Baby Sonic. Baby Groot, sure. But let’s not forget about Baby Tony Soprano!

The newest baby among the babies? Rocket Raccoon, to whom Bradley Cooper lends his hoarse voice, in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. A new trailer for the highly anticipated third installment of Marvel’s Guardians series was premiered at Comic-Con, allowing the crowd to get a glimpse of Baby Rocket, whose origin story will form a key part of the film.

Twitter content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Although the trailer has not yet been released online (after all, they must give nerds a good reason to brave the San Diego heat), several media outlets reported Baby Rocket’s appearance over the weekend. According to Entertainment Weeklysome cast members broke out in tears for the extreme tenderness of the event. Chris Pratt don’t you dare crush Baby Rocket, for God’s sake!

“When I started doing Guardians of the Galaxy, I thought: I don’t know, it seems a bit stupid. I thought it would be like Bugs Bunny joining the Avengers, “director James Gunn said of Rocket and his decision to dig into his origins,” but then I thought: if there’s a talking raccoon, how does it to be real? Where is he from? I realized he was the saddest creature in the universe, and that’s what the story is about, to a large extent. “