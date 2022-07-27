Will there be ‘The Invisible Agent 2’ on Netflix with Ryan Gosling?

It’s the talking point of most of the media, and it’s the first thing we need to bring to light: with some 200 million dollars, The Invisible Agent (starring Ryan Gosling and a mustachioed Chris Evans) is now Netflix’s most expensive original movie. Directed by Marvel’s Joe and Anthony Russo (Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame), the film follows other attempts for the streaming service, and it looks set to continue.

The budget is important. The Invisible Agent represents something of a gamble by Netflix, which has lost a million subscribers this quarter in the US (lower than expected), an anticipated decline that has already led to hundreds of layoffs at the company. The gamble is to pump enough big movies into viewers’ accounts for them to watch and stay for more.

And there are precedents; great movies have worked in the past. Both ‘Tyler Rake’ and ‘Red Alert’ have attracted large numbers of viewers, and both have been the subject of sequels. (With a much lower budget, and R-rated-style action, Extraction may be a bit of an exception, production-wise.)

Audiences seem to want popcorn action, which is why Netflix bought the unseen agent of the Russos, and for which he is also investing $200 million in another Russo production, The Electric State.

It is too early to tell if this strategy will bear fruit, but it does suggest a forward-looking film cycle, in which Netflix hopes to run several action franchises simultaneously. This is good news for fans looking for a sequel to The Gray Man, a movie with DNA reminiscent of other action franchises like the Bourne, Bond and Mission: Impossible movies.

This is what we know about the future of ‘The Gray Man’.

Is ‘The invisible agent 2’ coming?

Yes. And more.

Scott Stuber, Netflix’s global film director, told The New York Times that, since joining five years ago, he has hoped to help the company break into big action franchises. Stuber greenlit the Bourne franchise when he was at Universal Pictures. The Gray Man seems like an obvious repeat of that spy thriller formula.

“We haven’t gotten into this genre yet,” said Mr. Stuber. “If you’re going to do it, you want to deal with filmmakers who over the last decade have created some of the biggest franchises and the biggest action movies in our business.”

Hence the hiring of the Russos by Netflix.

That investment appears to be paying off, as the Russos confirmed this week that a sequel with Ryan Gosling is in development.

“Public reaction has been nothing short of phenomenal. We are so appreciative of the enthusiasm fans around the world have had for this film,” the directors said in a statement. “With so many amazing characters in the movie, we always intended for it to be part of an expanded universe, and we’re thrilled that Netflix is ​​announcing a sequel. with Ryan, as well as a second script that we’re excited to talk about soon.”

Internet rumors that previously hinted at a spinoff written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool) have also been confirmed this week. Details of this movie are being kept under wraps, and it’s unclear if Chris Evans will be attached to the project.

‘The invisible agent 2’: what we know

The first installment certainly establishes a franchise, having introduced various characters and expandable plot points Billy Bob Thornton as a CIA operations chief, Ryan Gosling as an assassin more than a dozen years after their recruitment, Ana de Armas and Regé-Jean Page as a team of current operations, and other little explored assassins such as the characters of Chris Evans and Avik San. That’s not including a vague CIA boss known as “the old man.”

The ending also sets up the interagency drama and government conspiracy that will continue in future installments.

