Why do UV medical students ask not to do social service in some places? – The Sun of Orizaba

Veracruz, Ver,- Students of the Faculty of Medicine of the Veracruzana University (UV) in the city of Veracruzdemonstrated to demand that health centers and medical institutions where there may be a risk to students be removed from the list to carry out professional practices.

The nonconformists demonstrated in the facilities of the educational establishment where they placed cardboard with their nonconformities, which became stronger after the murder of a intern doctor in Durango.

Student Jesus Armando indicates that in the next school period he must choose a place to be assigned in the professional practices as an intern, for which the fear persists, as in the majority of his classmates, due to the lack of security in some parts of the state.

Remote communities present more risk situations: Students

He points out that it is particularly in those remote communities where risk situations arise, and it has been requested that these places be where medical interns are not sent.

“They send us to other municipalities in the state, such as Chicontepec, Papantla, Catemaco, San Andrés Tuxtla, sometimes to neighboring communities… we mainly ask for security in the centers where we are going to be.”

Although the non-conformists clarify that in the state of Veracruz there are no unfortunate or fatal situations like in Durangothey do face cases such as harassment or theft in the most remote communities where they are assigned.

“Especially in the cases of colleagues who are the most likely to suffer this type of abuse, there have been reports of sexual harassment, also cases in which they try to enter health centers to steal what is inside. In the state we have not been aware of any fatal case, but there is a risk, we do not turn a blind eye because in the state the situation is not the best.

What have the directors of the Faculty of Medicine of the UV said?

The student details that he was able to speak with the director of the Faculty of Medicine and the Ministry of Healthbut there is no favorable answer, what is proposed is to let this school year pass to find a solution for the next one.

But the above means losing a year of studies and the risk of generating a saturation of applications by overlapping their times with another generation of students and in the end having to wait longer to graduate.

“Basically they left us in a position of taking what they were giving us or waiting until it could be resolved, but in the event that we did not want to take a place where they want to give us what would happen is that we would have to wait another year and We would be at the bottom of the waiting list.

note published in Xalapa Diary