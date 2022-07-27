who refused the spicy proposal

Cristiano Ronaldo was rejected by a woman: the hottest details of the rejection of the indecent proposal of the Portuguese champion.

Everyone in their life has at least once received a two of spades, too Christian Ronaldo. Few would have expected that a woman could reject one of the most famous and richest footballers in the world but an unexpected testimony has arrived.

Money and fame certainly help in certain circumstances but not always enough. In this situation he also went through it Christian Ronaldo who failed to conquer a woman. The latter came out into the open, revealing the spicy background of her relationship with the Portuguese that never blossomed definitively.

Cristiano Ronaldo rejected: “He asked me if …”

It is a delicate moment in the career of Christian Ronaldo which seems to have broken with Manchester United, asking for immediate disposal in this market. The poor results and the lack of qualification in Champions League they dismissed CR7 who does not want to continue his second adventure with the Red Devils.

Waiting for more news on his future, some hot confessions from an old flame have come out. It is about Alyson Eckmann that, during a long interview with Telecinco, he said he had an acquaintance with the Portuguese champion.

Their acquaintance dates back to several years ago, before the former Juventus got engaged to the current partner Georgina Rodriguez. We therefore speak of when he was younger and carefree still in search of a soul mate and with a great desire to have fun.

In this case, however, the beautiful American presenter and model did not fall to her charm, rejecting a really tempting proposal: “He invited me to his house to spend a night together, but I refused. She now she could be in the place of Georgina“. A “courageous” choice that in retrospect seems to have left her with some regrets.