Who is Alan Estrada, the first Mexican to discover the remains of the Titanic? Photo: Cuartoscuro

Allan Estrada He became the first Mexican to descend to the depth of the ocean to discover the remains of titanicathe iconic ship whose sinking inspired the film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, but who is the young man who lived and documented the great experience? Unotv.com tells you.

He is Alan Estrada, the first Mexican to see the Titanic

Allan Estrada is a young man who began his career on stage as musical actorbecause it has also demonstrated his talent for him singing. One of the most important projects in his career is the musical theater play “Today I can not get up”in which he played Mario.

Like actor, Roadwho attacked his father for organizing events during the toughest moments of the COVID-19 pandemic, participated in projects that achieved great popularity, such as “Lola, once upon a time”, together with Eiza González.

Among the projects in which he has participated alan state As an actor, they also include:

“What don’t you tell”

“Brave love”

“Summer of Love”

But not only the small screen and the theater have witnessed the talent of Allan Estradawho went down to see the remains of the boat that has inspired several films, since he has also participated in films What:

“Love letter by letter”

“Divine Confusion”

“Moon Rain”

“Do you know Thomas?”

The voice of Road has also allowed it to start in the dubbing and musicforming part of projects where he exploits all his talents, including driving, as he demonstrated at the Metro Awards.

But, without a doubt, his YouTube channel has been the icing on the cake in the career of Allan EstradaWell, there, the famous shares the experiences of his trips to various places to it length and breadth of the world.

This was Alan’s experience knowing the remains of the Titanic

Through his channel Youtube, Allan Estrada shared how it was moment in which he met the remains of the Titanic and the previous momentsfrom the capsule preparation that would lower them to Ocean bottom until the obstacles that they had to sort out achieve the images that you offer in your profile digital video platform

In the pictures you shared Allan Estrada You can also see the famous bow of the Titanic, which became an icon with the scene of the film thanks to Dicaprio and Winslet.