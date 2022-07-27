Who is Agostina Carrales, the “double” of China Suárez from Salta who surprises everyone on social networks

Throughout the world, there is a minority group of people who surprise by having remarkable physical similarities with others. Although in many cases the comparisons are usually made between celebrities, such as Natalie Portman and Keira Knightley, Katy Perry and Zooey Deschanel or Gerard Butler and Clive Owen, there are also those cases in which the protagonists are people who do not have a great public exposure. , but that their resemblance leads them to achieve notoriety. In Argentina, A girl named Agostina Carrales went viral, who was surprised by her resemblance to the actress María Eugenia “La China” Suárez. “I take it with humor,” he assured in dialogue with THE NATION.

Is about a 19-year-old girl, mother of a girl named Martina and creator of a sweet food business called @sweetpotsgalilea. Like many teenagers, he uses social networks to show some moments of his life. Promptly in Tik Tok he exhibits his artistic facet and his daily walks.

Agostina Carrales, the double of La China Suárez

Agostina arrived on the virtual platform in 2018, completely normally. But, In 2021, users began to echo her image and remarked that she is the “double” of the former Almost angels. In this way, his followers increased exponentially: “I grew up a lot thanks to the content and because of the resemblance to her.”

From his exposition, the user became the center of attention of a crowd and on Instagram he also saw his followers increase. Now has more than 9 thousand, and through their publications they leave hundreds of comments that mention their resemblance to Eugenia: “It does not matter”; “How crazy it must be to look like a celebrity”; “I’m lovin ‘it”are some of the messages about it.

As stated, she doesn’t look like the mother of Amancio, Rufina and Magnolia. However, it is usual that in the streets of Salta, where she is from, highlight it. “I take it with humor. I don’t know whether to believe them or not. Anyway, I believe that If they tell you that you are similar to China, it is as if they tell you that you are beautiful, is the only good thing that I rescued from all this. My family and friends often tell me too, ”she detailed.

His image surprises his followers, who allude to the physical similarities he has with China Suárez Capture Tik Tok @agooscarralesok

As a way of explaining the situations she experiences on a daily basis after the repercussion generated by her physical similarity to the actress, Agostina provided an example of a conversation she had with a woman: “Recently I went to a bar and all the people looked at me from the moment I entered until I left. However, before I leave, A very elegant and friendly lady arrived. He sat next to the table where I was, with my mother-in-law and a friend. To all this, when I stopped, He tells me: ‘Oh, how beautiful, you look like China Suárez’. And I replied: ‘Do you think so too? They live it to me saying ‘and the last thing he told me ‘but she is beautiful, it must be a pleasure to look like her, you are beautiful and young’”.

The list of anecdotes is long and Agostina humorously takes each of the comments that allude to this matter. Currently, he continues to share content and works on his own business to be able to pay his daily expenses. However, and despite the fact that she is already used to being remarked on her resemblance to the singer she is in a relationship with Rusherking, he is still amazed by the reactions it causes among users.