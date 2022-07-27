When is Sylvester Stallone’s superhero movie released? What is it about? Where to see?

Today the preview and release date of the new movie about heroes with actor Sylvester Stallone was revealed. The details!

Prime Video released this Wednesday, the trailer for Samaritan by Sylvester Stallone (Rocky), a film in which he will play a Retired superhero trying to stay hidden from the public eye.

Directed by Julius Avery, the production will follow Sam Cleary, a 13-year-old boy who suspects that his mysterious and reclusive neighbor: Mr. Smithis actually a legend that remains hidden.

25 years ago, the super-powered vigilante of Granite City was pronounced dead. after a terrible battle in a warehouse with a rival Nemesis. While most believe he perished in the fire, some still hope he is alive.

In a city full of chaos, where crime threatens to overwhelm the city, Sam’s mission is to convince his neighbor to come out of hiding to save the city from misfortune.

In addition to Stallone, the film stars Javon “Wanna” Walton (Euphoria and The Umbrella Academy), Pilou Asbæk, Martin Starr, Moses Arias and Dascha Polanco.

When does Samaritan with Sylvester Stallone premiere?

Samaritan will debut on next August 26, 2022 via Prime Video.

Check out the trailer below.