When can we update the iPhone to iOS 16

The Cupertino-based company has generated many expectations among the community, since this renewal of the operating system includes all kinds of functions of great utility and fixes problems for your iPhone. However, Apple has not guaranteed an exact launch date, so the owners of their smartphones live in a mystery that we will clear below.

Time to enjoy iOS 16

The only thing that the American brand has mentioned about the deployment of iOS 16 is that it will start in autumn of the present year 2022. So it could be from September to December, although we can rely on previous generations to know an approximate date of arrival.

Everything indicates that the new iPhone update can begin to be enjoyed in a stable way in the month of Septemberthus coinciding with the launch of the new iPhone 14 series, as it has done on previous occasions. This will reach all countries at once and no one will have to wait longer than necessary to install it.