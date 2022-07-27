When can we update the iPhone to iOS 16
Last June, Apple presented at WWDC 2022 the new iOS 16 update for iPhone. A version that comes loaded with quite interesting new features, such as a fully customizable lock screen, isolation mode to keep your device bulletproof, and image cropping by Artificial Intelligence. That is why all users eagerly await its arrival and we are going to tell you how long it will take.
The Cupertino-based company has generated many expectations among the community, since this renewal of the operating system includes all kinds of functions of great utility and fixes problems for your iPhone. However, Apple has not guaranteed an exact launch date, so the owners of their smartphones live in a mystery that we will clear below.
Time to enjoy iOS 16
The only thing that the American brand has mentioned about the deployment of iOS 16 is that it will start in autumn of the present year 2022. So it could be from September to December, although we can rely on previous generations to know an approximate date of arrival.
Everything indicates that the new iPhone update can begin to be enjoyed in a stable way in the month of Septemberthus coinciding with the launch of the new iPhone 14 series, as it has done on previous occasions. This will reach all countries at once and no one will have to wait longer than necessary to install it.
It should be noted that this is a mere assumption and that there is nothing confirmed beyond the fall season. This means that there is a possibility that for some reason there will be a delay, but if everything is still in order, there should be no problem.
Public beta and supported models
If you want to try the news of iOS 16 as soon as possible, you should know that the public beta program is already found available in its first phase. Therefore, you can already install the version on your iPhone in case it is compatible with it. These are the Models who can download it:
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 8Plus
- iPhone X
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XSMax
- iPhone XR
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11Pro
- iPhone 11 ProMax
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 Mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 ProMax
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 Mini
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 ProMax
- iPhone SE (2nd generation)
- iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Now that you have verified if yours is part of the select group of smartphones that will boast iOS 16. It is time to discover the installation process to perfection:
- Go to the iOS 16 beta program webpage.
- Scroll down a bit and enter your Apple ID credentials.
- Go to the section “get started” and select “Enroll your iOS device”.
- Click on “Beta profile” on your iPhone and download the beta installation profile.
- Again, open the settings on your iPhone and proceed with the installation of the file you just downloaded.
- tap on “Restart now” or restart manually if no window appears warning about it.
- Go back to the settings, enter the “General” section and then “Software update”.
- Wait a few seconds and download the iOS 16 public beta.