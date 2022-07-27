What were the first and best works of Baz Luhrmann

Throughout his extensive career, Baz Luhrmancurrently 59 years old, has done many jobs. For this reason, he is widely considered one of the best film directors – and a contemporary example from the first and best leading men.

Baz Luhrmann: A review of the first and best works

With a very particular style, Baz Luhrman he is the most commercially successful Australian director. After a discreet and admirable career as an actor, he began to be seen in the 1970s. He achieved international fame with Hollywood productions in the 90s where his first worked and box office success was Strictly Ballroom, in 1993, along with Paul Mercurio, Tara Morice and Bill Hinter. After three years, she was adapted in a new and modern way with great success to a play by William Shakespeare in Romeo and Juliet, in 1996, along with Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes.

It could be said, according to critics and statistics, that his greatest success to date has been Moulin Rouge, in 2001, together with actress Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor with an original musical of songs by the Beatles, Madonna, Elton John, Nirvana and Queen, among others. Likewise, he has also made opera productions, such as the work “La Bohème”. In the same way, he was the image of advertisements, being the best known for the Chanel Nº5 perfume with Nicole Kidman.

As for his best jobs, they were a lot. However, one in particular in “Australia” in 2008 the film starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman is the one that had the most success at the international box office.

From the best to the worst job of your life

‘Australia’ (2008), ‘The Great Gatsby’ (2013), ‘Love is in the air’ (1992) where Luhrmann debuted at the age of 30 with this applauded and award-winning Australian production, ‘Romeo + Juliet by William Shakespeare’ (1996) and ‘Moulin Rouge’ (2001).

Baz Luhrmann talks about Elvis, one of his last works..

A path of talent and trajectory

the australian Baz Luhrman He began his career as a stage actor. His appearances were destined in a multitude of Australian productions and today he already has several Tony awards from Broadway.

Before revealing himself as a filmmaker and stage director, he was a dancer and actor. He came to co-star in Winter of our Dreams, an Australian film in 1981 and later he was also a musical producer and director of one of the first theater companies in his country: the ATYP – Australian Theater for Young People.

His meteoric rise is indisputable. However, commercial success came to a screeching halt in 2008 with “Australia,” a $130 million period drama. Then, the second blockbuster was the most expensive in the history of Australian cinema. It can be ensured that with “Australia” baz it innovated, but it also failed miserably in the attempt. That was the first blockbuster and film of his that he didn’t co-write with his regular screenwriter, Craig Pierce.