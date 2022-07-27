What does Smite (Strike) do in Minecraft and how to get it

Maria Pastoriza . Last updated: Jul 25, 2022

Smite or Smite is a rare enchantment in Minecraft that can turn a battle around when the going gets tough. Here’s everything you need to know about it and how to get it on your weapons.

Despite being quite challenging in Minecraft, getting a Diamond or Netherite weapon will usually see you win your battles. Especially with smaller mobs. However, sometimes that just doesn’t seem like enough. As the mobs get tougher in the game, the need for a good enchantment becomes even more vital.

Fortunately, there are a variety of different enchantments for you to put on your weapon. Most are self explanatory, but some leave a bit of confusion. One of those confusions is Smite or Golpeo in Spanish. Many fans often ask what is Smite in Minecraft and is it worth getting? The short answer is yes, the longest description of what Smite does in Minecraft is below.

What does Smite do in Minecraft?

Mojang Use Smite to fight the walking dead.

Essentially, Smite will buff the damage you deal to any undead mob. This means you’ll deal extra damage to Drowned, Skeletons, Withers, and Zombies, among others. It’s ideal if you’re heading into a specific fight or need to get some zombie brains or bones.

When you have a level of Smite, your weapon will increase by 2.5 points. This increases by the same amount each level, meaning that the 5th level of Smite grants you an additional 12.5 damage per hit.

Smite is best placed on a higher value sword or axe, or pretty much anything you feel like fighting with. This will give you maximum efficiency and will mean that you will hit the enemy fewer times, thus maintaining that durability.

However, you’ll need to be careful when placing it on your favorite weapon, as it’s a relative niche enchantment to get. It is recommended to have a specific weapon that you use for the undead.

How to get Smite

Get Smite through an enchantment table or an enchanted book.

Unfortunately getting Smite in Minecraft is a small element of luck rather than technique. However, depending on the edition you are playing, it can be easier or much more difficult.

If you’re playing the Java edition of Minecraft, the only way to apply Smite to a weapon is to find it in a book. This makes it an extremely difficult enchantment to get, but it’s worth it.

Any other edition will require you to build and use an enchantment table. Make sure you have some weaker items on hand so you can reset the enchantment board while you search for Smite.

That’s all you need to know about Smite before heading out into the night and fighting the undead.