What Chris Pratt and Ryan Reynolds have in common

Chris Pratt and Ryan Reynolds are two top-tier actors. They are officially the elite of Hollywood, with long careers behind and in front of them. Both have starred in high-grossing movies and are part of well-known franchises.

Beyond that, the two have a lot in common. They are both twice-married family men who are incredibly fit. Anything else they have in common? According to fans on Reddit, both Reynolds and Pratt are being cast in the wrong roles.

According to fans, both Chris Pratt and Ryan Reynolds are getting the wrong roles

Chris Pratt at San Diego Comic-Con | Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

Reddit users on a popular movie subreddit recently discussed the roles Chris Pratt and Ryan Reynolds seem to have all the time. According to a fan on Reddit, both the actors started out as comedians who went on to action movies. The fan wrote: “Now almost every movie they’re in is these Netflix/Prime BlockBuster summer hits (Pratt plays bigger roles like Jurassic World). But they are fucking boring and full of anything meaningful.”

Other fans agree that Pratt and Reynolds should give up action movies. They think Pratt especially should return to his comedic roots. “Chris Pratt is just not a good action star or lead role outside of Guardians imo,” one fan wrote on Reddit.

Some fans think Pratt is playing the wrong parts, but it’s still interesting to see Reynolds in his movies. As one fan put it: “I enjoy what Ryan Reynolds does much more than what Pratt does. Reynolds, even if he does the same thing, it’s still entertaining and has some variety.”

Although fans are right that Pratt and Reynolds were hilarious before they became big action stars, their careers were actually very different. .

before starring Guardians of the Galaxy, Chris Pratt was best known for his role on the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation. He played Andy, the lovable goofball who often provided comic relief in his scenes. After he finished the show, Pratt dropped a lot of weight and replaced it with cold, hard muscle to Guardians of the Galaxy. She clearly wanted to be an action star and built the body to prove it.

Since then, Pratt hasn’t really returned to comedy. Her latest project Jurassic World: Dominion, it is a pure action movie.

Ryan Reynolds, on the other hand, took a minor jump in his career. According to IMDb, he began landing small roles in movies and television shows in the 1990s. In the early 2000s, he became a household name thanks to romantic comedies like The Proposal. Now that he’s an action star, he hasn’t completely left behind the flavor of comedy. His recent movies, like Red Notice Y The Adam Projecthave a comedy undertone in the action.

What’s next for Ryan Reynolds and Chris Pratt?

Ryan Reynolds’ upcoming projects show that he will most likely be stuck with blockbuster roles with a lean towards comedy. That might not make fans happy, but projects like clue Y Dead Pool 3 they will surely bring in a lot of money at the box office.

According to Chris Pratt’s IMDb a> page, he’s going to be doing some voice acting on garfield Y Mario. He also has another movie coming soon. Guardians of the Galaxy, so those who appreciate Pratt as an action star will definitely get their fix. It was recently announced that she will be the star of Cowboy Ninja Viking from director Michelle MacLaren, which seems to be the definitive action movie. According to IMDb, the film is about a soldier who is given the powers of a ninja, a cowboy, and a Viking all in one body.

