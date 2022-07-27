what are the chances of winning it?

What would you do if you won 630 million dollars? Now it is possible 0:59

(CNN Spanish) — What would you do if you win the lottery? The Mega Millions jackpot jumped to $810 million after Friday’s drawing once again had no winners.

The numbers selected on Friday night were 14, 40, 60, 64, 66, plus the golden Mega Ball 16.

The $810 million prize has a cash value of $470.1 million, according to the lottery.

If won, the $810 million Mega Millions will be the fourth-highest lottery jackpot in history.

Two of them were Mega Millions jackpots: the largest was $1,537,000 million and the winning ticket was sold in South Carolina on October 23, 2018 and is followed by the $1,050,000 million won in Michigan on January 22, 2021.

And the highest figure so far is a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot, which was won on January 13, 2016.

Although no one drew all six numbers in the drawing on Friday, July 22, there were 3,428,412 winning tickets, including four with second-tier prizes in Delaware, New Jersey, New York and Virginia, according to the lottery.

Additionally, the winning tickets that were sold in Delaware, New Jersey and New York also included the Megaplier, raising its prize from $1 million to $3 million. Another 105 winners got a third-tier prize of $10,000 or more, the lottery said.

Four Mega Millions jackpots were won this year in Tennessee, California, New York and Minnesota.

Mega Millions and Powerball accumulate millionaire prizes 0:29

How likely is it to win the Mega Millions jackpot?

The odds of winning the $810 million Mega Millions are “dismal,” says CNN’s Harry Enten.

The odds of winning the lottery jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million per ticket, according to Enten. You are more likely to be struck by lightning or the Buffalo Bills to win the Super Bowl.

Look at this data:

The chance of being struck by lightning this year is 1 in 1.2 million.

The probability of being born on February 29 is 1 in 1,461

The probability of the Buffalo Bills winning the Super Bowl in 2023 is 1 in 6.5.

How often is the lottery played in the United States?

Although the chances of winning the lottery jackpot are slim, there is a percentage of people in the United States who continue to play, perhaps because dreaming of winning millions is much better than nothing.

If you’re wondering how much Americans play the lottery, check out these stats:

Once a week 7%

Once or twice a month 9%

A few times a year 15%

Hardly ever 26%

Never 42%

He bought chicken for dinner and won the US lottery. 0:52

The truths of winning the lottery

Contrary to what many might think about the fact that winning the lottery does not give you happiness, Eten breaks with a series of myths about this game and proposes the following:

You are still a millionaire 10 years after winning

You experience sustained satisfaction in life

You take more vacations but you don’t leave your job

What would you do if you win the lottery?

With reporting from CNN’s Harry Enten, Tina Burnside, Brianna Keilar and John Berman