we explain what happened to the ‘oof’ sound effect

If you have played this title, you have definitely heard it. When a Roblox character died in the middle of an experience, we would always hear a funny sound effect known as ‘oof’, which became iconic and starred in many memes in the community. But now he has disappeared. What happened?

Through a thread posted on the game’s official Twitter account, the developers explained what happened to the ‘oof’ sound effect in Roblox. According to them, they had to remove it due to a licensing problem..

Related to sounds, due to a licensing issue we have removed the “oof” sound from Roblox and have created a replacement default sound which launches today.

We plan to expand our Avatar Shop with a whole range of both old and new sounds in the future. More to come on this. — Roblox (@Roblox) July 26, 2022

They already released a new sound effect to replace it. They also said they plan to expand the store with more sounds, both new and old, sourced directly from creators and licensees. They added that players will be able to customize their avatars with sounds in the same way they do with clothing.

Who is the real owner of that sound effect?

Although this clarifies what happened to the ‘oof’ sound effect in Roblox. There is more to this story. That effect was originally created for the game Messiah by Tommy Tallarico, COO of Intellivision. In 2019 they reached an agreement to turn the effect into a microtransaction. It seemed that everything had come to fruition, but something had to have changed in that association and the sound had to be removed from the game.

By the way, what happened to the version of Roblox for PS4/PS5? We keep waiting for her.

Font: official account of the game on Twitter