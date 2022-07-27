We didn’t see the new Fortnite collaboration coming, but John Cena arrives at Epic’s Battle Royale with special exclusive content

Fortnite collaborations are, frankly, a completely surreal thing. Counting on Star Wars, Spider-Man or even Naruto, we are already used to seeing almost everything in Epic Games’ battle royale. Yes indeed, the John Cena thing I didn’t see it coming, but here it is.

On the occasion of the Fortnite SuperSlam, John Cena will have two aspects for the enjoyment of online shooter players. They will be available from the day July 29 at 2:00 (peninsular time), and, in addition, they will be accompanied by other accessories.

Along with the suit, you’ll also be able to get a set that features the WWE Champion Title backpack accessory (included with the suit), the Pickaxe Slapping Hand open handed and “You can’t see me” gesture, iconic of the WWE wrestler.

Of course, Fortnite is not the only Epic Games game that has its SuperSlam. Rocket League, for its part, will have a WWE Roman Reigns decal, in addition to the John Cena decal. Both can be obtained from the next day 28 at 18:00 (peninsular time).

As for Fall Guys, the virtual Grand Prix brings three sets of costumes representing WWE stars. If you buy the full bundle, you’ll also receive a Xavier Woods emote and Undertaker’s victory celebration. These items will be available starting tomorrow at at 11:00 (peninsular time).