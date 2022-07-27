“Vulnerable and scared”, this is how Kate Moss felt in the campaign she did with Mark Wahlberg – Eme – 07/27/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

and enjoy El País without limits. Get into If you are already a subscriber you can

Sign in with your username and password.

In 1992, Kate Moss and Mark Wahlberg starred in a well-remembered fashion campaign for calvin klein. Back then it was a daring production.

In the ad, the model was seen in topplessitting on the legs of the then singer – who called himself Marky Mark – while he, without a shirt, had his hands on her buttocks and his head resting on her breasts.

Moss recently addressed this iconic shot, revealing during an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs that she felt “vulnerable and scared” on set and that her memories of the photo shoot “are not very good”.

“He was very macho, and everything revolved around him,” the model said of her co-worker. “He had a huge following of people around him and I was just kind of a model.” Moss, who was 17 when the photos were taken, admits she felt objectified.

“I think they played with my vulnerability,” he said, reflecting on what he experienced. “I was quite young and innocent, so Calvin loved that.” The nervousness about what he was going to do started a little before the photo shoot. According to the model, she struggled with “severe anxiety” before the big day and had to be prescribed Valium to prepare. “I was not feeling well before the shoot. For a week or two, I couldn’t get out of bed,” she stated.

This is not the first time that the British star has spoken about this uncomfortable experience. During an interview with Vanity Fair in 2012, he also admitted that it wasn’t that much fun for her to be a part of her campaign. “I had a nervous breakdown when I was 17 or 18, when I had to go to work with Marky Mark and Herb Ritts,” she said at the time. “I didn’t feel like myself at all. I did not like. I couldn’t get out of bed for two weeks. I thought I was going to die,” she assumed.

The model was discovered by a talent agent when she was just 14 years old and was signed by the Storm modeling agency in 1988. Now, at 48, she admits that she went to casting sessions in London alone, armed only with a map of pocket of the city streets, without dimensioning what that meant.

Thanks to her beauty and her passion for work, Moss became one of the most famous faces in the modeling world. Today she is a model agent and has her daughter, Lilac Moss, within your catalog. Based on her own experience, the artist gives her heiress advice on the fashion industry. “I’ve told her that she doesn’t have to do anything she doesn’t want to do,” she said.

“I wouldn’t let my daughter do it now. I look at her and think that I was going topless at her age… she is crazy! ”, She revealed herself in 2020 to NBC. A few years earlier she had told Vanity Fair magazine: “Now I see a 16-year-old girl, and asking her to take off her clothes would be very weird. But they told me: ‘If you don’t do it, we won’t sign you again.’ So I locked myself in the bathroom to cry and then I went out and did it.”

“If you don’t want to do this photo shoot, if you don’t feel comfortable, if you don’t want to be a model, don’t do it,” she said, referring to advice she gives her daughter. She also explained that this care extends to all of her models and that she personally makes sure that an agent is always with them during a photo shoot so there is someone there that she can say “I don’t think that’s appropriate.” .

Moss’s recovery



After years of excesses, Kate Moss managed to recover and put aside the excesses and drunkenness that have sometimes stood out more than her professional career.

In her supermodel days, she has frequented companies that encouraged her to lead an unhealthy and carefree lifestyle, earning her nicknames like “Cocaine Kate.” This is how the Daily Mirror newspaper baptized her in 2005 when she published some images, taken by one of her reporters with a hidden camera, in which Moss, then 31 years old, appeared snorting cocaine. Her reputation declined and she lost some contracts, such as with chanell Y Burberry.

Today, the model has been sober for several years and managed to regain control of her life. “Before there was only one thing for me: party, party and more party. With a lot of alcohol and other crazy things. Now I relax in the field with my daughter. I cook English roast and make jam,” she was saying a while ago. In 2018, she explained during an interview on the American network NBC that she was trying to take better care of herself: “I sleep more, I drink a lot of water, not too much coffee, and I’m trying to reduce the consumption of cigarettes.”