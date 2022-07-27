Vince McMahon, the WWE boss who had a controversial retirement

Vince McMahon during the press conference for WrestleMania 29 in 2013. (Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images)

The head of the empire fell. Vince McMahonthe promoter who converted the american wrestling in a phenomenon sports entertainmentended his career in the WWE. Only a fateful closure seemed to separate him from the industry: it was not death that forced his retirement, but an investigation by sexual misconduct Y diversion of funds in your own company.

still to his 76 yearsrefused to leave the corporation he bought from his father in 1982, where he served as chairman Y CEO. At the same time, it served as creative: proposed modifications to the actions of the talent and approved the details of each program behind the scenes. If life were just like the stories of the wrestlingfaced a controversial hand to hand from the skin of a villain and was left at the mercy of his worst tricks.

In June, the Wall Street Journal hinted that the World WrestlingEntertainment analyzed the functions of McMahon due to an unrecognized payment of three million dollars. This would come from extramarital affair of the then boss with a former worker of the company, to whom he would have offered said sum to ensure his silence.

Vince McMahon received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2008. He was joined at the ceremony by his son-in-law Triple H, his wife Linda McMahon and their son Shane McMahon. (Alexandra Wyman/WireImage)

The answer was not long in coming. He was removed from his administrative charges for the sake of staying only in the creative post. In turn, she showed herself in front of the cameras. His entry topic, called “No Chance in Hell”, did not fade the smile. She had to stay in character who performed for more than two decades; the one from rude, insolent, untouchable and almighty landlord.

He took the microphone, thanked the audience and pronounced the motto of the WWE: “Before, now, forever”. However, she added the word “together” within the repertoire. He took advantage of the fact that his name remained in trend in order to avoid the subject; while he positioned the consumption of SmackDownthe second most important weekly episode of his emporium.

Its collapse began in July. The Wall Street Journal updated the case, it looked worse than imagined. She disclosed that 2006 To the date, McMahon would have paid confidentiality agreements similar to four women; on them, she splurged $12 million. That was the last nail in the coffin. The sport-entertainment suffered a script twist that seemed too far away.

Continue reading the story

under pressure, Vince McMahon announced his retirement. She did not want to detach herself from absolute power, but it was already too late. He ran out of puppeteer time. There was no going back for the man who claimed the major wrestling companies of USA during the eighties; the same one he made of Wrestlemania an international event, at the height of the superbowl.

The one who cemented the legacy of great figures such as hulk hogan, rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, John Cena, Mistery King, Brock Lesnar Y Roman Reigns. The one in charge of expanding his product to the terroirs of music, cinema, literature and video games.

Vince McMahon with wrestlers The Rock, John Cena, CM Punk and Alberto del Río in 2013. (Eugene Gologursky/WireImage)

The person responsible for creating WWE Network, an exclusive streaming service of the discipline. But also the one who was accused by the referee Rita Chatterton of force her to perform oral sex on him Y who appeared in federal court for supply steroids to his gladiators in the nineties.

His daughter Stephanie McMahonwho served as brand director, was appointed as the new chairwoman Y CEO of the company; likewise, her husband and her former wrestler, Triple H assumed creative control. As soon as he appeared on television, he did not hesitate to honor his father. Although the applause and moving words were in the background.

The WWE financial department he could not hold back with his partners. He revealed that his former leader did not report $14.6 million to the board of directors, a figure higher than that indicated the WSJ. The investigation continues, hence they will review economic reports from previous years. Except that the show must go on.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED | ON VIDEO

María León sings to a fan’s ex via WhatsApp in full concert