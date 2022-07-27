VIDEO: Ryan Gosling gets daring and reveals his favorite word in Spanish

The actor Ryan Gosling raised the temperature in networks after a recent interview was released where he not only talked about his new tape in Netflixalso revealed his favorite word in Spanish, the answer will leave you speechless!

In the midst of the promotional tour of the film “The Gray Man”, where he shares credits with Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, the Canadian has faced several questions, one of these being their knowledge of the Spanish language.

And it is that we remember that Gosling married a few years ago with the actress of Cuban descent, Eva Mendes, so the expectations of the public were high.

The answer to this question was finally revealed through ‘Con todo’, the Netflix account dedicated to the ‘Spanglish’ world. There Ryan Gosling uncovered that his favorite word got that title for its versatility.

“My favorite word is ‘cunt’. You can’t use it wrong“Detailed the famous 41-year-old. “Pussy is always there for you,” he added.

In addition, he highlighted that his favorite dessert is also related to Latin American culture. It’s about rice puddingfor according to Gosling “it’s like an angel crying on your tongue“.

