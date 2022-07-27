Two ideal gaming mice to play Fortnite for less than €40

Let’s start with the most important, the sensor included in this mouse. Integrate a sensor high precision with a sensitivity up to 8000 DPI , much more than in mice of the same range. Can adjust the sensitivity of the mouse using the G HUB software allowing five different settings with different types of games in mind.

More is not always better, maybe what interests you is a good gaming mouse, but with a simpler design. This Logitech mouse is an excellent option, as it has a more classic design, but with high end features a. It has programmable buttons, RGB lighting, and a high-quality sensor.

If you are looking for a standard mouse with a very attractive design, the Logitech G203 LIGHTSYNC in white will surely make you fall in love. If you are looking for something more “beast” you have the Logitech G502 HERO mouse, which is designed by and for gaming with a very high-end sensor. Two excellent options with great discounts.

This mouse has six programmable buttons through the software mentioned above, to better adapt its use to the needs. These buttons are based on metal springs, making them much more resistant. They offer a very high pulsation precision.

Dispose of RGB lighting, how could it be otherwise. It has a lighting strip on the back, as well as the company logo. We can manage the lighting through Logitech’s own software, which we have already discussed.

It is a mouse that attracts attention for being white, but which to buy for its great quality and features. It offers us a great degree of customization through Logitech’s own software.

Logitech G502 HERO

Perhaps you are looking for something more, a mouse designed to play for hours, mainly at shooter games such as CS:GO, Fortnite or Call of Duty, among others. For more serious gaming you may be interested in this high-quality mouse with one of the best sensors on the market. In addition, it has a clearly focused design to offer convenience to users that they will enjoy it to play.

This Logitech mouse is focused on the most demanding gamers, hence it has a huge sensor. It has the HERO 25K sensorwhich offers a resolution up to 25,600 DPI no need for smoothing, filtering, or acceleration settings. We are talking about a sensor that is amazing and that will record even the slightest movement that we make.

To offer a high degree of adjustability, this mouse features 11 programmable buttons to taste and a fast travel wheel with two modes. All of this can be customized and adjusted in the G HUB software from Logitech. Nothing is missing and the mouse has a weight system that allows you to adjust the weight of the mouse.

The buttons of this mouse are special, based on a mechanical tension system. Thanks to this system, the response coherence of the left and right buttons is increased.

Undoubtedly one of the best mice on the market with a sensor capable of detecting any type of movement. A fairly versatile solution that will delight video game fans.