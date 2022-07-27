Try not to smile when you see what Sylvester Stallone’s daughter Sophia looks like today.

Sylvester Stallone is one of the most important actors, producers and screenwriters in Hollywood and is recognized in the world of cinema for having starred in emblematic characters such as ‘Rocky Balboa’ or ‘John Rambo’. At 76 years old, he can be seen enjoying his four daughters and this is what he looks like today Sophia Stallone who through his social networks fell in love with everyone and unlike his father, decided to dedicate himself to modeling.

fans of sylvester Stallone You can enjoy the actor in the new movie he starred in called ‘Tulsa King’ and which is available on the Paramount + platform. This film has the production and participation of the 76-year-old American. In addition, he will soon be starring as a retired superhero called ‘Samaritan’, which will be available from next August and on Prime Video.

Stallone in the movie ‘Tulsa King’. Source Instagram @officialslystallone

One of the most devastating moments in the life of Sylvester Stallone It was when he had to overcome the death of his eldest son, Sage Stallone, who was found in 2012 at his Hollywood residence. In addition, the actor has four children: Seargeoh, Sophie, Sistine and Scarlett. One of them has surprised everyone with her beauty and it is 25-year-old Sophia Stallone.

the eldest daughter of Sylvester Stallone It is the product of the relationship that the actor has with the model Jennifer Flavin. On her Instagram account, Sophia Stallone has more than a million and a half followers and there she faces to show why she is one of the prettiest women of all. In addition, she is a graduate in Communication and Entrepreneurship from the University of Southern California and has worked as a model for important brands.

Sophia Stallone, the daughter of Sylvester Stallone. Instagram source @sophiastallone

Unlike her sister Sistine, sophia She has worked for Dolce & Gabbana and to combine her love for communication and modeling, she decided to create a style and beauty blog where she shares her talent as a writer on a daily basis and gives beauty tips, wellness advice, self-help, among others. On the other hand, she confessed that she suffered from heart problems and that she had to deal with all her life.