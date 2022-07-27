Triple H would seek to cause a great impact on a creative level with WWE SummerSlam

After the definitive retirement of Vince McMahon from all his positions in WWE, many fans have been wondering in recent days how important the changes will be on a creative and When will they arrive directly to the company’s schedule.

According to multiple outlets, Vince McMahon approved several scripts and left all plans more or less closed for SummerSlam before his departure. Well, the WrestleVotes Twitter account, known for leaking reliable WWE information, said yesterday in a tweet that SummerSlam would be the first show totally under the command of Triple Hand the former wrestler would have intended to give a knock on the table creatively with him.

“With SummerSlam being his first real show in full control, a source says that Triple H would like to make a creative impact in the event. HOWEVER, only if it makes sense. They won’t do something just to do it. How about that change of pace now.”

At the moment, it is unknown what Triple H would have in mind to cause that effect, but due to the success he had in his time directing NXT, many fans are looking forward see Levesque’s usual style in WWE product. This Saturday at SummerSlam, we will find out what his plans are.

