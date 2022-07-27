Trailer for Me Time by Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg and a friendship

Everyone makes sacrifices when raising a family. Ideally, we are supposed to become fully realized adults who put our children’s needs ahead of our own as we prepare them for the world. But in the first trailer for me time of NetflixKevin Hart’s Sonny has taken it to the extreme.

This soulful, stay-at-home man is so devoted to his children and family that he has lost touch with who he was before. But that’s about to change when Sonny reunites with his best friend, Huck, played by Mark Wahlberg.

ME TIME | Official Trailer | Netflix

It’s evident from the trailer that Huck really does love Sonny as a friend, and that the feeling is mutual. Comedy comes in the form of Huck’s wild weekend plans that often veer off into stunts and incredibly dangerous locations. When Sonny emerges victorious during a fight with a bobcat, he fully embraces Huck’s idea of ​​having a good time. Unfortunately for Sonny, the desert getaway was just the beginning of the wildest weekend of his life.

Here’s the official description courtesy of Netflix:

“When a stay-at-home dad finds himself with a little ‘me time’ for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away, he reconnects with his ex-best friend for a wild weekend that nearly turns his life upside down. life”. Regina Hall also stars in the film as Sonny’s wife Maya, with Jimmy O. Yang as Stan, and Luis Gerardo Méndez as Armando. John Hamburg wrote and directed me time after previously collaborating with Hart on Night School. Netflix will officially release me time the 26 August.

