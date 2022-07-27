tour canceled due to mental health problems

Bad news for fans of Shawn Mendes who were hoping to attend one of his concerts on Tour Wonder. The same 23-year-old singer has chosen to share, in these minutes, an unexpected statement with which he announces a break. That’s right, the Canadian artist decided to cancel the rest of the tour dates that would take him to perform in North America and Europe. There are thousands of supportive comments on his official Instagram profile, where Shawn posted this disturbing statement.

At the beginning of July, Mendes had revealed his need to take a break of at least three weeks for his mental health. In those days he was planning to postpone his concert on July 29th. Now, however, he announces that he has made the decision to cancel all the remaining dates of his Tour Wonder, since seems to need more time to heal. Through this release, he admits that he has talked extensively with his team and that he has worked “With a group of professionals” on his mental health.

Unfortunately, over time, the need to take time for himself away from the spotlight has become clearer. Time he never took. Shawn Mendes cancels his tour to come back stronger than before. “I have to cancel the rest of the tour dates in North America and the UK / Europe”these are his words with which he confirms the complicated situation.

He is not the first to have to leave the scene during this period due to health problems. Recently, he made the same decision as Justin Bieber, causing all the fans to worry. Meanwhile, Shawn makes it known that he and his team were, in fact, confident that he could resume with the rest of the tour after spending these weeks away from the stage.

“But right now I have to put my health as my first priority”, Mendes confesses. That’s not to say he won’t make new music and admits he can’t wait to see everyone again in the future with another tour. He is aware that all of his fans have been anxiously waiting to attend these concerts, so much so that it breaks his heart to have to break this news.

“I promise you I’ll be back as soon as I take the time to heal”he declares. The singer of Senorita he concludes this unexpected statement by thanking everyone for having supported him and for remaining by his side.