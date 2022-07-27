TOP 20 OA PLUS INTERNATIONAL CHART (WEEK 20/2022): Qing Feng Wu & Rufus Wainwright, Sun’s Signature and Billie Eilish on the podium

Welcome back to the appointment number 20 of the new year with OA Plus International Chartthe week parade of the best international songs chosen internally by Editing of OA Plus.

💥 # 20 GILBERTO GIL & PRETA GIL – DRÃO

Twentieth position for the legendary Gilberto Gil which she shares with her daughter Preta Gil the live song “Drão” for “Em Casa Com os Gil“.

💥 # 19 JESSIE – WARE

At position # 19 the pop star Jessie Ware with his new single “Free yourself“, Here in the live version at Glastonbury 2022.

💥 # 18 DANIELLE PONDER – SOME OF US ARE BRAVE

Eighteenth position for the powerful voice of Danielle Ponder with “Some of us are good“, A song that anticipates the release of the album of the same name, scheduled for September 16th.

💥 # 17 GREENTEA PENG – STUCK IN THE MIDDLE

At position seventeen the solar soul of Greentea Peng with “Stuck In The Middle“, Single produced by MJ Cole & Swindle.

💥 # 16 MADISON BEER – I HAVE NEVER FELT MORE ALIVE

Sixteenth Madison Beer and the song with a strong energetic air “I Have never Felt More Alive“, Based on the movie“ Fall ”.

💥 # 15 PATRICK WATSON – BETTER IN THE SHADE

Fifteenth position for the songwriting refinement of Patrick Watson with “Better in the Shade“, A song that gives the title to the Canadian singer-songwriter’s latest album.

💥 # 14 PAOLO NUTINI – RADIO

In fourteenth position he falls Paolo Nutini with the live version of the song “Radio“Contained in his latest album”Last Night In The Bittersweet“.

💥 # 13 BETH ORTON – FOREVER YOUNG

Thirteenth place for the English singer-songwriter Beth Orton and his “Forever Young“, Which anticipates the album”Weather Alive“, To be released on September 23rd.

⬇️ # 12 SIMON GOFF & KATIE MELUA – TEXTURES OF MEMORIES

He slips to twelfth position “Textures Of Memories“, The new song by Katie Melua with the complicity of the violinist and composer Simon Goff. The two artists share an entire album titled “Aerial Objects“, Released on July 15th.

💥 # 11 DERMOT KENNEDY – DREAMER

In position # 11 the urban style of Dermot Kennedy with the new intense song “Dreamer“, Which anticipates the release of”Sonder“Scheduled for 23 September.

💥 # 10 DARREN HAYES, LOUIS LA ROCHE – LET’S TRY BEING IN LOVE (REMIX)

Tenth position for Darren Hayes with the remix edited by Louis La Roche from “Let’s try being in love“, A song from a few months ago.

💥 # 9 BLAUBIRD – L’OMBRE DE MON AMANT

Ninth position for the refinement of Laure Slabiak with with the project BlauBird has just released the enchanting single “L’ombre de mon amant“.

💥 # 8 THE 1975 – PART OF THE BAND

Eighth position for the British rock band The 1975 with the new orchestral and at the same time acoustic single “Part Of The Band“Which anticipates the new album”Being Funny In A Foreign Language”To be released on October 14th.

💥 # 7 MARCUS MUMFORD – CANNIBAL

In seventh position the melancholy acoustic sound of Marcus Mumford and his “Cannibal”Which gives the title to the next album of the singer, leader of the group Mumford & Sonsout September 16.

💥 # 6 SAM FENDER – ALRIGHT

In sixth position Sam Fendernew heir of the britpop who recently released the single “Alright“.

💥 # 5 OMAR APOLLO – ARCHETYPE

Fifth position for the pop-soul of Omar Apollo with the catchy “Archetype“, Single taken from the album”Ivory (Marfil)“.

💥 # 4 ANA MOREAU – SHALALA

In fourth position the enigmatic Ana Moreau, a mysterious character that refers to the greatest French divas. “Shalala”Is the new sensual single.

💥 # 3 BILLIE EILISH – TV

Bronze for the acoustic return of Billie Eilish who has recently published “Guitar Songs“With two unreleased tracks, the first is just”TV“.

💥 #2 SUN’S SIGNATURE – APPLES

Silver medal for the dream duo Sun’s Signature formed by Elizabeth Fraser and Damon Reece, with “Apples“, Third track revealed by the EP”Sun’s Signature“.

💥 # 1 QING FENG WU & RUFUS WAINWRIGHT – I WANDERERS IN THE SLEEPING CITY

In first position the Taiwanese singer-songwriter Qing Feng Wu and the unmistakable voice of Rufus Wainwright with the delicate new single “A Wanderer In The Sleeping City“.

