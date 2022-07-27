Tom Hanks auctions a car that was used in his movies and was an icon in Argentina | Chronicle

Tom Hanks gave up one of the classic vehicles from your personal collection to be Auctioned for charitable purposes. It’s about a Fiat 128 that the actor bought and restored to use it in the film “The Post”which he starred in 2017.

The model It was very popular in Argentinain fact, it was made in the country between 1971 and 1990and was considered one of the best cars, in relation to price and quality, to acquire at that time.

All proceeds from the auction will be donated to Southern California Public Radio, a well-known radio station. Los Angeles, USA., which also carries out various cultural and social activities.

The car is colored emerald green and with two doors, it has a little more than 15 thousand kilometers and has a 1,290 cm3 engine. The box is manual, although it only has four speeds.

For the film, the vehicle was painted and chrome trim was modified, plus a custom grill was added, the carburetor, ignition and brakes were adjusted, along with an alternator change.

Until this Tuesday, the car had raised more than 24,375 dollars.



As can be seen in the Photos published by the organizers of the auction, Hanks’ Fiat 128 has only one detail: the upholstery of the front seats has some tears. Until this Tuesday, the car had collected more than $24,375.

“The Post” is a film of steven spielberg that the actor starred with meryl streep and it did very well at the box office as well as with critics. The film recounts the work of journalists from Washington Post Y New York Times who published documents Pentagon about the war Vietnamwhere they revealed some of the controversial measures implemented by the United States government during the war.

The only detail in poor condition is that the upholstery of the front seats have some tears.



An icon in Argentina

The Fiat 128 arrived in Argentina after becoming one of the best sellers in Europe, where it was chosen as “Car of the Year” in 1970. The transverse engine, which allowed more space inside and front-wheel drive were two of its great innovations.

Four-door versions and an estate variant called the L (deluxe) were produced in the country. Sevel started making them in 1980 and added the 128 Europa CL5 and 128 Super Europa versions, with a 1500 engine. In total, they were produced 255,000 units in Argentina.