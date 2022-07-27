Thor Love and Thunder premiere

Thor: Love & Thunder (Thor: Love and Thunder) is the big movie premiere of the week and undoubtedly brings multiple consequences to the universe of the God of Thunder, especially if you think about the tragic death that marks the new Marvel movie.

In the story, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) embarks on a journey unlike anything he has faced before: a search for inner peace. But Thor’s retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To deal with the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie King (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir. , like the Mighty Thor.

Together, they embark on a cosmic adventure in which they will have to unravel the mystery of the Butcher of Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

— SPOILER ALERT: If you haven’t seen Thor: Love & Thunder and you don’t want to know details of the plot, stop reading this article here—

Thor: Love & Thunder | Who dies tragically in Love and Thunder?

The entry story states that Jane Foster has stage 4 cancer and that currently maintains the active search for a way to cure the disease.

Having no luck and periodically undergoing chemotherapy, one day Jane hears the call of the destroyed hammer Mjolnir, whose remains rest in a New Asgard tourist exhibit in Midgard.

Upon meeting Mjolnir, the hammer reacts, recomposes itself and gives Jane strength and resistance by turning her into Mighty Thor.keeping her alive and in better condition than she was.

The problem is revealed later in the film’s plot: every time Jane wielded Mjolnir to become Thor, the powerful weapon drained her life energy further weakening her diseased body.

After having a confrontation with Gorr in the Shadow Realm, this situation is exposed, so Thor asks Jane to rest in the hospital in New Asgard, and not to use the hammer again, while he solves the problem of the Butcher of Gods..

The God of Thunder came to rescue the children and prevent Gorr from reaching Eternity. But in the 1-on-1 showdown, Thor finds himself decimated by the enemy, and Jane senses danger from Earth.

So the astrophysicist decides to once again arm herself with Mjolnir to save Thor. It is in this last confrontation that Jane consumes the last of her energy to destroy Gorr’s Necrosword. Even so, the latter manages to reach Eternity and ask for one last wish, convinced by Thor that what he was looking for was love: so he asked to revive his daughter.

Exhausted and powerless to continue with Mjolnir, Jane tragically dies in Thor’s arms and dissolves into golden dust, much like Odin’s death in Ragnarok.

What if, Gorr also dies once his wish is fulfilled.in addition to asking Thor to take care of his daughter.

Thor: Love & Thunder | What about Jane Foster in the post credits scene?

The second post-credits scene is a definitive closure for Jane Foster, as if her sacrifice at the end of the film hadn’t been enough to conclude the arc surrounding both her illness and the effect the use of Mjolnir had on her.

Astrophysics and astronomy apparently materializes in an unknown place. The space seems warm and welcoming, it is a bridge in the middle of nature and where there are two arches similar to the one that was arranged in New Asgard in Midgar next to the remains of Mjolnir.

Without knowing what is happening, Jane walks through this hanging corridor, to be suddenly received by Heimdall -Idris Elba, in another of the great cameos of the film-, who confirms: “I see you’re dead”.

Thus, Heimdall confirms that his spirit has transcended and welcomes him to Valhalla.