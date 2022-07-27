‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: Natalie Portman’s tender anecdote with Chris Hemsworth and their children – CINEMABLEND

Natalie Portman shared the hilarious moment she saw Chris Hemsworth pick up her children from school.

Picking up the children after school is a task that most mothers and fathers are used to, and that they carry out with ease. However, for Chris Hemsworthprotagonist of Thor: Love and ThunderNot so, according to her set partner Natalie Portman.



In the program Jimmy Kimmel Livethe famous actress of The Perfect Assassin, Black Swan and Star Wars said that when they filmed the new installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Australia, directed by Taika Waititi, saw the actor, who plays the god of thunder in the Thor saga, trying to pick up his children after school without anyone noticing.

“Chris’ kids, during a filming period, came to town and went to the same school as my kids. One day, we ended up at school at the same time and I felt really bad for him.” Mother of Aleph and Amalia, 11 and 5 years old, respectively, admitted that Hemsworth is very famous everywhere, but that in his native country the fame is even greater.

Portman noted that the actor, trying to remain inconspicuous, hid behind a tree until his children, India and twins Tristan and Sasha, arrived with him. However, he couldn’t hide from his followers. “It felt like some weird superhero sitcom at the school pick-up, you know?”Portman told host Sean Hayes.

Likewise, Natalie Portman shared that picking up her children from school was not a problem for her: “I’m small and I can blend in with the moms. He walks in and it’s like a Greek god walking.”.

She also shared that her children were very excited to see her be Mighty Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder. “It’s great to have something that my kids are really excited about, because usually they’re like, ‘Don’t go to work, Mommy.’ Now they’re like, ‘Come on, come on, come on!'”.

When does ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ premiere on Disney Plus?

In Thor: Love and Thunder we see the appearance of the antagonistic Gorr the butcher of the gods (Christian Bale), who forces Thor to team up with King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) —who now wears the Mjolnir—to defeat him.

