THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER and Califorma Almonds team up to inspire the public to have healthier habits – Almomento

MODESTO, CALIFORNIA.- California Almonds celebrates the premiere of THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER, the new movie from Marvel Studios that is now available in theaters, with a campaign that invites the public to enjoy a nutritious and delicious almond snack.

In this new cosmic adventure, the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) teams up with King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and the Mighty Thor, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) to confront the galactic assassin known as Gorr, the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale).

Thor’s strength and energy inspires the public to want to adopt healthier habits, which is why almonds are the ideal snack for a more nutritious diet. A handful of almonds is an excellent source of vitamins and minerals, including antioxidants such as vitamin E, magnesium, vegetable protein, unsaturated fats, fiber, among others, making them a perfect ally to achieve a healthier lifestyle.

“The Almond Board of California currently has a campaign called “Put Almonds” to show the benefits of almonds and how they can be included in a diet,” said Emily Fleischmann, vice president of Global Market Development for the Almond Board of California. “Marvel Studios’ THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER reflects Thor’s quest for himself, and we couldn’t think of a more organic synergy in this epic adventure to inspire people around the world to live healthier lives.”

The Almond Board of California campaign inspired by the film THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER from Marvel Studios will be present in the United States, Mexico, Italy, the United Kingdom and India. In the case of Mexico, the campaign can be seen on the most popular television channels, as well as streaming platforms and social networks until the end of July.

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced: a search for inner peace. But his retreat is interrupted by an assassin from across the galaxy known as Gorr, the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie King (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields her magical hammer, Mjlönir, as the Mighty One. Thor.

Together, they embark on a terrifying cosmic adventure to unravel the mystery of the Butcher of Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late. Directed by Waititi (THOR: RAGNAROK, Jojo Rabbit) and produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum, THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER opens in available theaters on July 7, 2022.

