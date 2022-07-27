This is what it could cost you to create your own podcast

One of the podcasters most popular in recent years reveals what the investment in equipment would be to create a podcast.

According to data from a consulting firm, it is estimated that by 2025 there will be more than of 974 million listeners around the world.

Spotify, according to company data, has invested around a billion dollars in the music business. podcast.

The reality today marks that there are various forms of entrepreneurship and, as JP Martínez shows, podcasts are one of them, since the rise of social networks allowed, among many other things, that the digital community began to look at the digital world one more means to generate income.

After the arrival of the pandemic and the consequent loss of jobs in various parts of the world, entrepreneurship was one of the most recurrent alternatives, to such an extent that, In Mexico, according to the Association of Entrepreneurs of Mexico (ASEM), there are more than 4.4 million micro, small and medium enterpriseswhich are driven by entrepreneurs where the majority are young people between 26 and 35 years old (35 percent), followed by adults between 35 and 45 years old (31 percent).

In this way, the format of the podcast or audio content is part of the most popular among creators, with JP Martínez being one of the podcasters that has gained the most presence and popularity in recent years.

Although it is true that the podcast is not a new format, but dates back almost 20 years, today we can already speak of a trend of creators who use the audio file to connect with the audience through programs and/or or content with which they feel identified.

Now, in Mexico, during the height of the pandemic, data from the Global Entertainment & Media Outlook 2021–2025 revealed that there was a community of 22 million “podescuchas”, a figure that, by 2025, is estimated to increase. reaches 35 million, which is why the trend towards audio content, far from slowing down, will continue to grow.

How much could it cost to create a podcast?

Currently, in the market, there are platforms that allow the creation of audio content, being Anchorowned by Spotify, one of them, which offers users the opportunity to generate their own content.

Even, During Investor Day 2022, Spotify revealed that, so far, it has invested around a billion dollars in the business of the podcasttrusting that these contents stand out and generate revenues of 100 billion dollars annually and one billion users by the end of the decade.

However, everything indicates that the investment goes beyond a single platform, since a certain specialized team is required for the format to have a better presentation.

In his podcast, JP Martínez reveals, from his experience, how much it costs to create a podcast and the investment, at least, is 60 thousand pesos counting cameras, microphones and other accessories:

@soyjpmartinez ?? #podcastmexico #podcast #queretaro #jpmartinez

The opportunities, today, seem endless and at your fingertips, on mobile devices. For people there are a number of platforms available in the market with which they can create their own content.

And it is, currently, that being an entrepreneur also requires an investment, which is why it is important to think twice before carrying it out.

