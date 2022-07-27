This is what Brendan Fraser looks like with 200 extra kilos. Unrecognizable!

brendan fraser He is one of the actors who have had the most changes in the roles he plays, like Christian Bale, he is a multifaceted actor and now for his new film managed to gain more than 200 kilos in his new role.

What does Brendan Fraser look like for the film ‘The Whale’?

Gone is the gallant image that Brendan Fraser bragged back in the ’90s, The stocky, gallant actor who only did romantic comedies mutated into a better prepared actor with other larger roles.

The actor was considered one of the most handsome men in the film industry, but time passed, now, at 53 years old, Brendan Fraser is experiencing a new phase in his career and that includes his body weight.

What is the plot of the film ‘The Whale’, starring Brendan Fraser?

For the new film Brendan Fraser underwent a drastic change in his physique, was forced to “gain” almost 200 kilos to play an obese man in the film “The Whale”, where he will get into the skin of Charlie, a writer who abandons his family to run away with his gay lover.

But once her lover dies, began to compulsively eat to the point of suffering from morbid obesity and the first photographs of the actor with his new weight began to circulate.

The result is so surprising that it has left users speechless, as they claim that Fraser looks unrecognizable.

But this look, Brendan Fraser had to undergo several hours of characterization, with an intense makeup routine and the placement of various prosthetics to resemble a man who weighs about 300 kilos.

As Brendan Fraser showed off his new look, The actor will share credits with the young star of “Stranger Things”, Sadie Sink, and he himself has assured that he is excited to see himself on screen, since it is a much more elaborate role than his previous performances.