This is Olena Zelenska, Zelensky’s great supporter in Ukraine









Since Russia invaded Ukraine and war broke out between the two countries, Volodymyr Zelensky He has become one of the great protagonists of current politics, and also his wife. Olena Zelenskathe protagonist of a highly commented report by fashion with photographs signed by the prestigious photographer Annie Leibovitz, is at his side in these moments, as he has always done since they were children. The wife of the Ukrainian president has become one of the most influential women in the country: He has met with Joe Biden and Jill Biden and this month he has spoken at the United States Congress. This is Olena Zelenska and her love story with Zelensky.











Olena Zelenska with Joe and Jill Biden in July 2022 AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Zelensky, actor and president of Ukraine From actor to politician and from politician to leader in an extreme situation. Unfortunately, the war between the Ukraine and Russia has brought to the fore the curious trajectory of Volodymyr Zelensky. In Spain he was practically unknown until the conflict began, but in his he was already famous even before he was president. He was an actor from 2005 to 2019 and starred in two highly successful series in Ukraine: Lyubov v bolshom gorode 3 Y sluga naroda, the latter being the one that gave him all the fame. And this is where the paradox comes in, since in sluga narodathe series that made him famous in 2015, Zelensky plays a professor who goes on to become the president of Ukraine.. A role that she obtained in real life shortly after, in 2019, at the end of the series and running for the country’s national elections. He did it through an anti-corruption platform created by himself. “ “

The love story of Zelensky and Olena Zelenska Movie stars like Kenneth Branagh, Nicolas Cage, Jamie Dornan or Sean Penn have shown their support for the president of Ukraine. But his unconditional support is his family. Especially his wife. He is married for almost 10 years with the architect and screenwriter Olena Zelenskawith whom he has two children together. The whole family remains together with him hidden in Ukraine in a bunker in kyiv. Heart – Volodymyr Zelensky and Olena Zelenska, the perfect tandem from Ukraine Both are very careful with their personal lives and do not expose their children – Aleksandra Zelenskaya, 17, and Kiril Zelenskiy, 9 – on social media. They lead a life away from the spotlight and currently Zelensky keeps secret where his family is exactly: “The enemy marked me as objective number one and my family is number two,” he assured. “ “