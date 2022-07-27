This is how the ‘Pure Fruit’ juices of El Corte Inglés are with 100% fruit

Every day we care more about the food we consume, for our health and for the sustainability of our environment. And in supermarkets The English Court we can find them in the best of ways. Especially if we consider that the department stores, in view of their supermarket chains, which come to us with their updated variant of 100% natural drinks (and which have become very popular) such as their ‘Pure Fruit’ juices.

The same, and in favor of following a trend that is maintained in numerous food and drink products, have some juices that are made entirely from 100% fruit. From those with Golden and Granny apples (those with green apples), through those with orange, tomato, or pineapple. But without a doubt, those from the more exotic ranges stand out, such as those made with watermelon (and other mixtures). A range of authentic flavors to our enjoyment that are added to the rest of the juices on the shelves of El Corte Inglés.

El Corte Inglés improves its natural juices made from fruits

Because El Corte Inglés has always been characterized by offering products of first quality at a level that is usually most satisfying, especially with its varied naturals. Available from their stores, we can get a complete selection of these ‘Pure Fruit’ juices and they will be the best example that we can consume supermarket products in a 100% natural way, so we will also gain in Health.

Very much in line with what we can do at home, natural fruit juices have been a home remedy that has been used for many purposes, from losing weight, improving digestive system, avoid constipation and strengthen the immune system. This is because fruits contain a large amount of nutrients. All in all, among the great drinks that you can find in the supermarket, there are these that you will find in the department stores.

Watermelon, banana nectar… those of El Corte Inglés focus on a range of classic and exotic flavors

Towards this, El Corte Inglés and its juices represent a great way for those who seek flavors beyond the conventional ones, that is, more exotic ranges for all palates. Because not everything is based on the more classic apple, orange or strawberry ones (which are also), but we can find other flavors for those looking to try something different. And with these juices we know that this will be fulfilled perfectly.

There are many examples of them. For example, and succumbing to those that are the favorites by the public in this range, you can see those with strawberry sticks, pear, watermelon or even those with artichoke. All of them make us have an outstanding vitamin contribution and with great taste in all its forms and expressions. Among the most surprising, apart from those already mentioned, are the ‘Pure Fruit’ juices of Piel de Sapo melon or the nectar banana, a highly regarded selection. In 1 liter bricks, its price is €1.85.

Its natural properties allow health benefits

Something very characteristic of these juices is that they are not the same that we can find among other brands and supermarkets. This is because we will know how to find them for their complete flattering attributes. Or what is the same: this collection of juices from El Corte Inglés highlights the healthier properties of each of its main fruits, which is the most remarkable point that we can have in the line of these products.

Therefore, with them we will know each of the qualities of these fruits. can be the power purifier, antioxidant, the improvement of the immune system or, simply, the enjoyment of the exotic dragonfruit. Finally, and as something very typical of them, is that in addition to helping us beat the heat, they will provide us with vitamins and nutrients and, even, they will allow us to feel satiated and thus avoid snacking between meals and keep the line.