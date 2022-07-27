This is how he broke the rules in the filming of Avengers: Endgame

Three years have passed since the premiere of Avengers: Endgame, and the anecdotes do not stop happening one after another. In this case, one starring Chris Evansthe actor who said goodbye to Captain America in this record-breaking superhero movie. Why am I talking about a prohibited video, and what rules were broken in the filming of this vital project for Marvel Studios?

The norm in the filming of Avengers: Endgame was very simple: due to what is expected from the project, It was forbidden to record videos with the mobile on the set to avoid leaks on social networks. But the leading actors ignored this recommendation, because Chris Pratt He published images in his profiles in which a thousand and one superstars were seen; elizabeth olsen did the same soon after, and Tessa Thompson recorded, but did not share.

Yes indeed, Chris Evans did not do the same as Valkyriebecause he did share with all his followers a video of the shootcaptured the same day Chris Pratt he messed it up well by posting those unpublished images. A prohibited video that could well have cost him her job, if it hadn’t been for the fact that he was the Captain Americaand could not roll Avengers: Endgame without him.

Fully immersed in the Phase 4which will end with Black Panther: Wakanda forever next November 11, 2022, at the San Diego Comic-Con 2022 We have received a long-awaited news: Not one, but two Avengers projects are underway:

There are still more than three years to know the outcome of the Saga of the Multiversename by which the plot arc of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in their Phases 4, 5 and 6. Are you ready for it?