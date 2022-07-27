They reveal how much the highest paid soccer players in Mexico earn

The signing of Dani Alves to Pumas was recently made official and he immediately became one of the highest paid soccer players in Mexico.

Currently, the player with the best annual salary is Frenchman Florian Thauvin, a Tigres player.

In Mexico, INEGI data reveals that the average monthly salary is just over 12 thousand pesos.

A few days ago, Pumas made the signing of the former Barcelona player official, Daniel Alvesa 39-year-old soccer player who has caused quite a stir among Auriazul fans and, above all, in the media, this time by becoming one of the best paid in Mexico.

With the Brazilian, Mexican soccer became a trend and his name reached various parts of the world, as happened a few years ago with the signing of Frenchman Florian Thauvin to the Tigres club, an acquisition that placed Liga MX on the map of the leagues. leagues with signings of important European players.

This year, According to transfermarkt, Real Madrid is one of the teams that has spent the most in the summer transfer marketpaying about 80 million euros (just over one thousand 663 million Mexican pesos) for the Frenchman Aurélien Tchouaméni.

Of course, we are talking about extremely high figures, which can only be seen in European football, with the teams generating millions of revenues a year and having the economic capacity to spend that and even more. Let us remember the figure that Paris Saint-Germain Football Club paid for the Brazilian Neymar Jr, a transaction that was closed at more than 200 million euros.

Who are the highest paid soccer players in Mexico?

What happens in Mexican soccer? In recent years, the so-called “bombazos” of the market have begun to arrive in Mexico, teams that spend millions of dollars for a generally foreign soccer player.

One of them, as we mentioned at the beginning, is that of the Brazilian Dani Alves, who, coming from FC Barcelona, ​​made his transfer to Pumas official after several rumors. It is a short-term bet for the university club, but, in turn, a movement of marketing Quite interesting, because we are talking about one of the most successful soccer players in recent years, who, in fact, earned the UNAM team a good number of followers on Instagram.

According to data from SalarySportAmong the players who earn the most in Liga MX, are the Mexican Guillermo Ochoa, from América, the Frenchman from Tigres André-Pierre Gignac and the new Brazilian reinforcement from Pumas, Dani Alves.

On the other hand, these data have been taken up by a video published on social networks, which reveals the five highest paid soccer players in Mexico.

Florian Thauvin, with a salary of 5.4 million dollars per year (more than 100 million Mexican pesos).

André-Pierre Gignac, with a salary of 4.6 million dollars a year (more than 90 million Mexican pesos).

Guillermo Ochoa, with a salary of 4.4 million dollars per year (more than 80 million Mexican pesos).

Dani Alves with a salary of 3.2 million dollars a year (about 72 million Mexican pesos).

Jonathan Javier Rodríguez “Cabecita”, who has a salary of three million dollars a year (about 60 million Mexican pesos).

@joshjuanico_ MILLIONAIRES?? #ligamx #clubamerica #futbol #soccer #futbolmexicano ? Life Goes On – Oliver Tree

Without a doubt, we are talking about a scenario of great contrast if we compare it with the average salary of Mexicans, which, according to the Labor Observatory of the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare (STPS), is 12 thousand 931 pesos per month. Similarly, in careers such as Finance or Political Science, the average salary is 23,985 pesos and 20,963 pesos, respectively.

Now, signature information Robert Walters indicates that the highest salaries in Mexico are 310,000 pesos per month as a partner in the legal area, 260,000 pesos as Director of Sales, among others that exceed 120,000 pesos per month.

For many reasons, for several years, the fact that soccer players earn much more than any professional in Mexico has been seriously questioned, since we are talking about very large figures. How fair is it that a soccer player, who often does not have a university degree, has a better income than a professional?

