They create great time-lapse of 7 years in Minecraft SimCity style

Minecraft It has so much to offer that there doesn’t seem to be a time when there’s nothing to talk about when it comes to this title. Alongside Fortnite and Genshin Impact, Mojang’s open-world sandbox IP is a popular game that doesn’t require high-end PC specs, which is part of the appeal.

However, what is the difference Minecraft it is in the almost infinite amount of re-playability. And while it looks distinct and instantly recognizable, it’s possible to make it look like a different game.

Take the reddit user pycraft as an example. Recently, he uploaded a video showing his progress on Minecraft. Typically, this would be a short clip where the player would walk or float around their project to give a quick overview of what they’ve created.

Not in this case. What pycraft has done instead is create a time-lapse video, shot from a distance, of seven years of work. The most interesting thing about this is how it makes it really look like a metropolis of some kind that has been built into something more like simcity.

Many fans remember the simulation franchise well. The last installment in the series was the 2014 mobile game, simcity: BuildIt, some would love to see a triumphant return of SimCity, especially considering how the genre has grown over the years.

The video that pycraft shows on reddit doesn’t seem to be intentionally similar to the original Maxis game, but some can’t help but see strange similarities. The way the city is built over the years and how it progresses through time really suggests a kind of SimCity-like gameplay element.