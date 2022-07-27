They catch a Rayados fan with another woman: ‘Don’t even come back’

Midtime Editorial

Once again the TV cameras did their thing in a soccer game. And it is that a Rayados fan who went to Steel giant Tuesday night for match against Pueblawas screened at screens with a woman who is not his partner and subsequently was displayed on social networks.

The fan appeared in the fox sports screens when hugged a womaneven when he realized that he was being caught on camera, he let go of the girl and they both got serious and hid the moment, even he put his hands to his face.

Your partner saw it on TV

Hours after the man appeared on TV, a woman named Alejandra Soto, exhibited the amateur in a Facebook group called “Those who do not give Monterrey pension”where He stated that he was his partner and his name is Alan Josuéwith whom he has a daughter and who even He had been missing for several days.

“I want to burn my daughter’s father who is already or was missing for 4 weeks and without contributing even a $5. Oh but, how about going out with another to the stadium? Don’t even come back for your things Alan Josuéwhat little mother you have,” he wrote Alexandra Sotowho accompanied the image with the photograph of his ex-partner today.

Won Striped

On a sporting level, the team Rayados beat Puebla Tuesday night, with the solitary entry of the Colombian John Stefan Medinaso of less the fan was able to celebrate the victory of his team, though surely this was in the background after being displayed.