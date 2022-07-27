These photos of Sylvester Stallone’s eldest daughter confirm her beauty

Sophia Stallone She is the eldest of the three daughters Sylvester Stallone had with Jennifer Flavin. He was born in Miami on August 27, 1996, his sisters are Scarlet Rose Stallone and Sistine Rose Stallone, and his half-siblings are Seargeoh Stallone and Sage Stallone, who died in 2012. The audacity and daring marked the first moments of the independence of Sophia Stallonewhen she began to promote her own ventures in search of a work project with which she identified and excited her.

And many of these characteristics are transmitted by the eldest daughter of Sylvester Stallone in the different publications he makes on his social networks. The images show her full of energy, carefreeness and ease, with a body language that denotes confidence and impetus, as if the camera lens recorded in an instant all the power and nerve that she is determined to plant in life. As if she represented the Italian Stallion in the last round against Apollo Creed for the world heavyweight title.

Sophia Stallone: ​​these are the most provocative photos of Sylvester Stallone’s eldest daughter

Sophia Stallone He has an intense activity on social networks in which he usually shares with his followers, who number in the thousands, moments of his daily life. In addition, she quickly understood the concept of publications as a commercial window in which she advertises events or products of the brands that sponsor her. She also receives constant love from the public who follows her and enjoys her bold posts.

Sophia Stallone received a BA in Communication and Entrepreneurship from the University of Southern California. Knowledge that allowed her to become an influencer who distanced herself from the usual trends, to apply her own perspective and subjectivity on various daily and controversial issues and topics. In addition, she and her sister Sistine became the host of the Unwaxed podcast in which they talk about her private and professional life.