These are the real couples of the protagonists of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Marvel shows us Jane Foster as Thor’s new partner and with it a new superheroine, unfortunately both Chris Hemsworth and the rest of the cast have other partners in real life, today we present them to you.

After 3 films comes Thor: Love and Thunder from the director Taika WaititYowhich has grossed $143 million in its opening weekend in US and Canadian theaters so far. The film easily dominates the preferences of viewersso much so that it already displaces Minions: a villain is born. The film tells the story about the personal search that the ‘God of Thunder’ goes through (Chris Hemsworth) and how a new threat named Gorr (Christian Bale) leads him to rediscover a sense of life, which relates him to Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who appears in Thor 2011 and Thor: a dark world. This time the protagonist’s girlfriend becomes ‘Mighty Thor’. Of course, the story of this film makes us laugh, scare us at some point, cry, among others, depending on your degree of love for the world of the MCU; but another thing that fans like a lot, are the couples that are formed, which unfortunately are not the same in real life and today we show them to you.

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millipede

Benjamin Millipied is the real partner of the protagonist of The Black Swan, which By the way, her boyfriend is the one who puts together the choreography for this 2010 movie. Natalie Portan has been happily married to him for 4 years and from the fruit of her love they have two children named Aleph and Amalia.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

Although we love the couple he makes with Natalie Portam, in real life Thor is married to Elsa Pataky, with whom he has been in a relationship for 12 years, in addition to their 3 children India Rose and the twins Tristán and Sasha.

Christian Bale and Sandra ‘Sibi’ Blazic

The villain of the film does have a heart, which belongs to the former model and actress Sandra Blazic, who apparently makes him very happy, since they have been together for more than 22 years. In 1994 she was Winona Ryder’s assistant and it is thanks to her that she meets her current husband, with whom she also has two children, Emmeline and Joseph.

Russell Crowe and Britney Theriot

The protagonist of films like Gladiator Y Robin Hood who reaches the age of 58, is a couple of actress Britney Theriot, girl he meets after his divorce with Danielle Spencer and during the movie Broken City. Although they try to stay away from the spotlight, they are always caught by the paparazzi.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger

The member of Guardians of the Galaxy maintains in real life a relationship with actress Katherine Schwarzenegger, it is in 2018 that they meet and marry for the following year in California. They currently have 2 children, the most recent arrives in May 2022.