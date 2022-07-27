The US corporate-military union is expressed in the voice of General Richardson

One of the aspects of the Bolivarian Revolution that makes the right wing and the United States suffer the most is the civic-military union. They believe that it is an aberration because the Latin American military should not be selling vegetables or repairing schools, but rather in their barracks jumping frogs and learning to torture people, according to the manuals of the School of the Americas.

Meanwhile in the United States there is the corporate-military union. That is to say, that the military bodies are not allied with the common people, they are not even with the refined civil society (understood as the middle and upper classes), but with the great economic emporiums.

When a high-ranking US official says he did or will do this in defense of his country’s interests, what he really means is that he has done or will do so in defense of US transnational corporations.

American generals are among the most politicized subjects one can imagine. They are pieces that move in the spectrum that goes from the light right to the extreme right supremacist and facade. If someone has different ideas, he ends up imprisoned, execrated or falls in combat due to an unfortunate “friendly fire” or in training maneuvers in something that always seems like an accident.

Anyway, this comes to the point because someone on the networks commented that the head of the Southern Command, General Laura Richardson, spoke about the natural resources of Latin America and did so as a predator would talk about a prey that he is thinking of assaulting, tear and gobble in the middle of a bloody feast, like in those jungle programs of National Geographic. You can almost see saliva falling from the martial lady from the corners of her lips when she says that a good part of the reserves of water, heavy and light oil, rare earths and lithium are in this region.

He showed special enjoyment with lithium, which is the mineral of electric cars and almost all intelligent electronic devices, including weapons and military equipment. He pointed directly to the so-called Lithium Triangle, the area that encompasses the territories of Bolivia, Chile and Argentina and concentrates, according to estimates, more than 80 percent of the deposits of this strategic mineral in the world.

(Richardson thus assumes the appearance of the shark that does not swim out to sea, but prowles looking for something on the shore, a song so remembered these days due to the shameful attitude of Rubén Blades regarding the popular protests in his country of origin, Panama , which contrasts ugly with the one it had over Venezuela in the time of guarimbas, but that is another topic).

The corporate general speaks of the Pan-American neighborhood, and the subtext of that word is the oft-mentioned back country of the United States. Monroeism seeps through her skin, through his well-pressed uniform, and becomes a menace. The decadent empire will continue to try by all means at its disposal to gain control of these resources that it considers its own by divine right. It is not going to allow the countries where those minerals are found to make sovereign decisions and eventually sell them to the Chinese, Russians or any other outsiders.

When something like that is said by an intellectual, part of an advisory think tank to the American elite, it’s sensitive enough. But in the mouth of whoever is in charge of the disgraceful firepower of the empire throughout the region, it is really serious. The fact that she is a lady and not a typical gringo generalote with the face of a psychopath (like Jack Nicholson in Matter of honor), does not lessen that danger.

It is as if the “negative leader” of the parish, who already has more than 20 dead on his list and who is armed to the teeth and surrounded by cronies of the same ilk, publicly says that he likes your fridge or that he thinks it is nice the neighbor’s car. How not to feel threatened?

To complete, the general warns about the dangers that she sees from her high command post and it turns out that – what a detail! – they are not the national armies of any of the countries of the rest of America (how could they be before one of the greatest military superpowers in history?), nor are they irregular terrorist groups, but two Russian media outlets: RT and Sputnik that, despite being censored by the “western” cable companies and networks, have millions of followers in Our America.

So, one wonders: why, if General-in-Chief Padrino López (to mention a name), expresses an opinion on CNN, FoxNews or any other factor of the hegemonic media machinery, that is considered a serious intimidation of the free exercise of journalism, but if this lady general warns against those two Russian networks, is it reasonable and does she even receive applause from the defenders of freedom of expression?

The right under the aegis of the United States denies the right to express their point of view on the media, even to civil servants of Latin American governments not submissive to their lines of command. Not even the Ministers of Communication and Information can say anything about the “free press” because if they dare to do so immediately, not only the worried spokesmen of the State Department, but also the bureaucrats of international diplomacy and the saber-raisers of the NGOs fall on them. (paid by themselves) specializing in human rights and freedom of expression.

Instead, General Richardson announces that she is pointing her cannons (literally because she is the head of the United States armed intervention force on the continent) against some international media and no one even comes out to say “gosh, generala, better deal with military issues and leave the issue of journalism in the hands of civilians”.

The good thing about General Richardson’s statements is that she is saying them in full exercise of her duties.

It’s good because what these uniformed and armed politicians used to do was carry out all kinds of barbarities and then, years later, already in retirement, write a book to unpack all the stories and give conferences with the face of I was not.

Without going too far, in these same days the retired colonel and former head of Criminal Law at the Pentagon, Richard Black, admitted that the US uses Al Qaeda and Daesh (the Islamic State terrorist) in Syria since the war began in that country. “In 2011, the United States landed its CIA agents in Syria to coordinate with Al Qaeda,” the officer said, as if he had nothing to do with it.

The underlying issue here seems to be that either US officials (civilian, military, corporate or their alloys) are excessively hypocritical or they internalize their role as empire, manifest destiny and superior race so much that they think that everything they do is for the good of humanity.

Let us analyze, for example, the declarations of the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, a man who is supposed to have studied a lot of contemporary history and foreign policy. Then he comes on the screen and says: “If Russia is allowed to do what she does, it will mean that we are returning to a world where big countries can bully small ones.”

And so, if one takes the approach seriously, I would ask: Aha, Blinken, and what about the United States intimidating (just to mention a few victims in recent decades) Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Cuba , Guatemala, the Dominican Republic, Grenada, Nicaragua, Panama, El Salvador, Honduras, Yugoslavia, almost all of Black Africa, Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Yemen, Venezuela and Bolivia?

On the case of Álex Saab, the main media battering ram of the accusation, the portal Armando.Info also begins to tell things as they are. One of the directors confirms what has been said many times: it is a media outlet paid for by state and parastatal organizations in the United States, so it is not in bad faith to ask if it is really an example of a “free press”, a courageous expression of independent investigative journalism or is it an artifact in the service of a hostile government.

Another key character, the “main investigator”, acknowledges that Saab was on his journey as an agent of Nicolás Maduro. What if he went as an agent of the constitutional president – ​​whether he likes it or not? Armando.Info– Doesn’t mean he was a diplomat?

On the other hand, the journalist says that the United States with Saab is a warning to those who were doing the same thing as the businessman or were thinking of doing it: evade the blockade and unilateral coercive measures to buy and sell products in the uncontrolled international market. by United States.

In other words, to consider Saab as a criminal, the United States must first be granted the right to block and punish whoever it wants. Pure mental colonialism or a mere result of its dependent relationship with Washington?

