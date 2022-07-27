The town where Mare of Easttown was filmed, invaded by fans of the Kate Winslet series

MADRID, June 26. (CultureLeisure) –

It is clear that when a series or movie becomes a phenomenon, its real settings end up becoming attractions for fans (like the White family home in ‘Breaking Bad’ or the Blockbuster of ‘Captain Marvel’). However, there are followers who do not know how to find their limits, causing inconvenience to the locals, as has happened with ‘Mare of Easttown’, in which the neighborhood of the neighborhood where the acclaimed HBO series was filmed has said enough and has asked that the fandom stop coming en masse to the area.

Police in Nether Providence Township in Philadelphia warned a number of followers of fiction led by Kate Winslet stop breaking into private homes in Wallingford, Delaware County, where Detective Mare Sheehan and other fictional characters lived.

“Yes! It’s great that they shoot a lot in our city. What if! It’s great that Kate [Winslet] has lived in Wallingford,” police said in a statement shared on social media. “But it’s not cool to go to the houses where the series was filmed, break into the properties and harass the owners and their children both during the day and at night,” he denounced. “It’s a house, get over it,” he settled.

It’s cool Kate was “living in Wallingford”. It’s NOT cool to go to homes, walk on property & harass owners & kids. Officers will take appropriate action, signs are posted. Trespassers, blocking traffic, disturbing the peace, etc., will not be tolerated! Thanks. pic.twitter.com/C72PrEDCpl — Nether Providence PD (@NetherProvPD) June 21, 2021

According to a neighbor told 6ABC, he lived a terrible altercation with a fan of the HBO series in the wee hours of the morning. This fan came to the house and he looked out the front window of the house. He also stated that another follower insulted him for not letting him take photos in the garden where the family’s son was.

The invasion of this type of public has caused insecurity in the areawhich has led to extreme security measures, placing No Trespassing or Private Property signs.

It is not the first time that such an altercation related to a famous series or movie has happened. The residents of the High Bridge neighborhood, in the New York district of the Bronx, they complained about the invasion of tourists who went to take the photograph in the emblematic staircase where Joaquin Phoenix danced in ‘Joker’.