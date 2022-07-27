The scandal within the club that cost Ramón Villa Zevallos his job was uncovered

A former player of Chivas accused Nelly Simon of not taking care of his anonymity, after he revealed an act of indiscipline by a former coach.

This soccer player accused Ramon Villa Zevallos to go to a table dance with some of her classmates to celebrate her birthday.

According to the source consulted by Revista Proceso, the sports director of the Sacred Flock revealed to the group who the whistleblower was and the group went against her.

The club started an internal investigation, so they interviewed the coach and the players involved, who accepted that they were the ones who organized the departure.

It must be made very clear that, according to the institutional version, no player reported sexual harassment or abuse, so in this case there was no cover-up.

The high command of the Guadalajara team immediately dismissed the strategist: “After a period of analysis in which we found some differences in our way of conceiving the development of our players, we decided to dispense with their services,” you can read in a statement published on July 23, 2020.

This issue comes to light after some media revealed who was the player who reported harassment and sexual abuse in the U-20 Women’s Mexican National Team.

The FMF launched an investigation against Maribel Dominguez and the members of his coaching staff. No evidence was found for that allegation, but they were fired for “lack of leadership and misconduct.”