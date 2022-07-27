The revenge of Paloma Cuevas that we all expected: her possible summer romance with Luis Miguel, the man that Enrique Ponce wanted to be

The news has jumped in all the Argentine media, where the mysterious

loving avatars of Luis Miguel in full detail. The star of the song is an absolute sphinx when it comes to her partners, to the point that important relationships have only been confirmed with Stephany Salas, mother of her daughter Michelle, and Aracely Arámbula, mother of her children Miguel and Daniel, in addition to a long list of romances that include Mariah Carey or Sofía Vergara. What if Paloma Cuevas were the last member of that extensive list? We would be facing a full-fledged revenge. The victim: Enrique Ponce.

Let’s see the signs that, according to Argentine journalists, indicate a rapprochement between the Mexican singer, nicknamed El Sol for his power to dazzle, and the designer, model, businesswoman and

abandoned woman most famous in recent years. It seems that Paloma Cuevas (49 years old) and Luis Miguel (52 years old) have met several times on US soil, a kind of friendly territory where discretion is assured.

The star of the song and the ex-wife of Enrique Ponce would have begun to exchange

messages and flirts before the pandemic, until setting up a meeting at a hotel in Palm Beach, Florida. However, what could well have been a discreet romance with an expiration date seems to have been complicated into something else, since Luis Miguel could be in Madrid, enjoying some romantic days as a couple with Paloma Cuevas,

without leaving from his room in a luxury hotel in the capital. As if they were on a honeymoon at 50.

The social chronicle on both sides of the Atlantic is on fire with the possible romance, although it is done

a little unlikelyl the scene of Luis Miguel and Paloma Cuevas locked in a luxury suite in the most guarded city in Spain. Wouldn’t both of them have much safer, discreet and reliable meeting places?

The truth is that the most idolized singer in and around Mexico and the ex-wife of Enrique Ponce and today a designer for Rosa Clará have been friends for a long time and have met on countless occasions while she was married to the bullfighter.

Ponce and Luis Miguel are intimate since 2003, when Miguel Alemán Magnani (53), businessman and right-hand man of the divo, introduced them in Acapulco.

The relationship, strengthened by their common taste for golf and good food, became closer to the point that Enrique Ponce and Paloma Cuevas are

Michael’s godparents, the first son of the Mexican singer. In fact, when his relationship with Aracely Arámbula, the mother of his two sons, began to decline, Ponce wanted to remove his displeasure by introducing him to one of his best friends.

What other famous Spanish woman has dated Luis Miguel?



It was Enrique Ponce who, apparently, introduced Luis Miguel to Genoveva Casanova, former Cayetano Martínez de Irujo and, since then, a member of the payroll of

spanish conquests of the Mexican star. The relationship did not work out, but the bullfighter and Paloma Cuevas have continued to stay and have dinner with the singer and his successive girlfriends.

Despite this close relationship, a proximity that could justify the meetings between Paloma and Luis Miguel, also a well-known Spanish pink magazine

take the romance for granted between the Mexican and the Spanish. She assures that Paloma’s environment has not been surprised by the information and that even some people already knew about her romance.

If a summer ‘flirt’, courtship or full-fledged sentimental relationship is confirmed, we would be facing much more than the story of a crush. In fact, it would be a

cold revenge in full rule of Paloma Cuevas towards Enrique Ponce, for his surprise relationship with Ana Soria that broke the Spanish Internet two summers ago.

Paloma Cuevas would have put the eye, the bullet and the heart in the person who could do the most damage to Ponce’s pride. Not just one of her best friends, but the embodiment of the man who right-handed

would like to be. Let’s not forget: Enrique Ponce has expressed on multiple occasions his desire to record an album and become a singer.

We saw and heard evidence of Enrique Ponce’s vocal expertise when it comes to singing boleros, one of Luis Miguel’s specialties, and without a doubt he wouldn’t be disgusted by the rancheras either, even if they were in the Bertín Osborne version. Verifying that his replacement turns out to be what he himself cannot achieve would be a

unexpected twist in this plot of infidelity, heartbreak and divorce. Will it be confirmed?