The Gray Man 2: Movie with Ryan Gosling will be a franchise with a sequel and spin-off | The gray man | netflix | celebrity | NMR | LIGHTS

A few days after its premiere, the platform Netflix announced that “The Gray Man” (“The gray man”), a film starring actor Ryan Gosling, will become one of the great spy franchises.

“The Gray Man” is already a fan favorite—this weekend it debuted as the No. 1 movie in 92 countries—with a 91% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, so it’s already getting developing a sequel starring Ryan Gosling, directed by Joe and Anthony Russo.

The Russo brothers and Mike Larocca of AGBO will produce the sequel along with Joe Roth and Jeffrey Kirschenbaum for Roth Kirschenbaum Films.

While the script is being developed by “The Gray Man” co-writer: Stephen McFeely (“The Electric State”, “Avengers: Endgame”, “Captain America: Civil War”).

A spin-off movie written by acclaimed screenwriters is also in the works. Paul Wernick Y Rhett Reese (“Deadpool,” “Zombieland”) that will explore a different element within the “Grey Man” universe. The abstract has not been released.

“The Gray Man” is based on the series of novels by author Mark Greany and is AGBO’s third film to premiere on Netflix and its second consecutive film to rank No. 1 during its world premiere, in addition to getting a sequel. Also from AGBO, 2020’s “Rescue Mission” starring Chris Hemsworth (it’s the 5th most popular movie on Netflix) is getting a sequel to premiere on Netflix in 2023.