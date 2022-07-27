The Eddie Murphy Performance That Ryan Gosling Thought Nothing Could Top

ads

Eddie Murphy has attracted many fans thanks to his contributions to comedy and the film industry as a whole. Oscar nominee Ryan Gosling once revealed that he, too, was a huge fan of the comedian. So much so that there was a performance by Eddie Murphy that he felt very few could top.

Chris Rock once felt Eddie Murphy deserved multiple Oscars for his performances

Eddie Murphy

Eddie Murphy has endowed his films with many unforgettable characters. What makes his portrayals of these characters stand out has been Murphy’s ability to portray several different characters in the same film. The comedian has used this ability in movies like the nutty professor, Coming to America, Norbit And several more.

Many reports, such as one from the Hollywood Suite, allege that Peter Sellers inspired Murphy to play multiple roles. But comedian Chris Rock once felt that Murphy’s performances were a cut above Sellers’s.

“Peter Sellers got a lot of credit for doing various characters, but he was the only one who did it. Eddie is all those quirky familiar characters that he plays in Coming to America and pictures of the nutty professor. Eddie should have gotten multiple Oscars for the multiple characters he played in those movies alone,” Rock once said according to the New York Times.

The Eddie Murphy Performance Ryan Gosling Thought Nothing Could Top