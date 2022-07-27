The Eddie Murphy Performance That Ryan Gosling Thought Nothing Could Top

Eddie Murphy has attracted many fans thanks to his contributions to comedy and the film industry as a whole. Oscar nominee Ryan Gosling once revealed that he, too, was a huge fan of the comedian. So much so that there was a performance by Eddie Murphy that he felt very few could top.

Chris Rock once felt Eddie Murphy deserved multiple Oscars for his performances

Eddie Murphy | Paul Natkin/Getty Images

Eddie Murphy has endowed his films with many unforgettable characters. What makes his portrayals of these characters stand out has been Murphy’s ability to portray several different characters in the same film. The comedian has used this ability in movies like the nutty professor, Coming to America, Norbit And several more.

Many reports, such as one from the Hollywood Suite, allege that Peter Sellers inspired Murphy to play multiple roles. But comedian Chris Rock once felt that Murphy’s performances were a cut above Sellers’s.

“Peter Sellers got a lot of credit for doing various characters, but he was the only one who did it. Eddie is all those quirky familiar characters that he plays in Coming to America and pictures of the nutty professor. Eddie should have gotten multiple Oscars for the multiple characters he played in those movies alone,” Rock once said according to the New York Times.

The Eddie Murphy Performance Ryan Gosling Thought Nothing Could Top

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=%20Ch_LUpbp_bI

figure>

Murphy is known for inspiring many younger comedians. Rock himself claimed that he and other comics might not have been successful had it not been for Murphy’s contributions.

“There wouldn’t be Chris Tucker, myself, Martin Lawrence or any new young black comedian today if Eddie hadn’t paved the way for us, especially in the movies,” Rock said. “Without Eddie, Chris, Martin and I alone we would have made as many movies in our career as Jude Law has made in the last three months.”

But Murphy hasn’t just inspired comedians. The Beverly Hills Cops star also seems to inspire more dramatic actors. In a renewed interview with America Reads Spanish, actor Ryan Gosling spoke about his admiration for Murphy’s work. the star of BlueValentine he felt there was one performance in particular that would be hard for anyone to top.

“I mean being able to play six characters at once, at once. table, and creating six different characters and making them all different from each other and then being able to make the audience think they’re seeing six different people at once is, to me, I don’t see how anything beats that. I mean any character could top all six, so I admire him for doing that. I don’t think he gets a lot of credit for that, but I think he’s very brave and experimental,” Gosling said.

Eddie Murphy once fooled Oprah Winfrey with his acting

Murphy’s ability to disguise himself in different roles is so immersive that at times he can fool others who know the actor personally. Speaking in Jimmy Kimmel LiveMurphy recalled a time when he did an interview with Oprah. While talking to the iconic talk show host, he realized that she didn’t know that he was playing one of her most memorable characters.

“A lot of people don’t know that it’s us with those makeups,” Murphy said. “Last week, she was doing the other interview with Oprah and… I said something about the barbershop, and I’m that Jewish man, and she said, ‘What do you mean you’re the Jewish man?’ I said, ‘Oh yeah, I’m the old Jew from the barbershop,’ and she said, ‘What?’ She couldn’t believe it. And she has seen the original Coming to America and [its sequel] And all this time I didn’t know.”

