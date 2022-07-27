the arrival with Ben Affleck, rooms up to 18 thousand euros

Everything is ready for the LuisaViaRoma benefit concert for Unicef ​​in Capri 2022. Jennifer Lopez will be the godmother of the evening on Saturday 30 July, who will perform in an exclusive concert in the Certosa di San Giacomo. Fresh off her honeymoon in Paris with her husband Ben Affleck, she is already generating a great deal of movement on the island, with huge requests for structures and rooms up to 18 thousand euros.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in Capri in the summer of 2021

Jennifer Lopez’s love for Capri is a well-known feeling. Often the star chooses it as a stop on her Italian mini tours in the summer and last year it was even the magical background of the return of the flame with Ben Affleck, the actor with whom she had reunited after twenty years from the last breakup of she. The photos of the Bennifers in the streets of Capri went around the world, increasing the prices of certain locations more and more, which over time became exclusive and fashionable destinations, off limits for mere mortals.

Event for guests only, room prices skyrocket

The event is reserved for guests only, but the anxiety of being able to reserve a place a few meters away or on the Bennifer Island itself has skyrocketed in recent days. So much so that, as reported by Il Mattino, the structures on site were organized in time, doing go up the prices per room or suite to inaccessible levels. Let’s start with 700 euros per night up to “to a b & b in Anacapri, which asks, for every night of the weekend at the end of July, even 18 thousand euros, albeit in exchange for a junior suite with private poolextra-large bed and breakfast included“.

Jennifer Lopez on Ben Affleck’s proposal: “We’re giving true love a second chance”

An insider explained the reason for this exponential increase in prices for sleeping in Capri during Jennifer Lopez’s weekend for Unicef: “The phenomenon is due to the mass of requests that arrive on the island when there are special events, such as those organized by big brands or ultra-luxury weddings or celebrities from the star system. Many agencies and tour operators in order to be sure of finding a place on those dates guarantee months in advance the payment of luxury accommodation or b & b or holiday homes booked in advance “. Among the insured clientele, excluding the Russians, it seems to be mainly rich Americans and, among the Europeans, Scandinavian and English tourists.

Charitable gala for Syrian and Ukrainian refugees

At the charity gala, LuisaViaRoma will present an art project that will highlight the sad reality of Syrian refugees in Jordan, made in collaboration with UNICEF Italy. Equally important, the next live streaming with UNICEF in UkraineWhy “The new wars do not nullify the needs of those who have fled past wars and have not yet found their way home“. In the 2021 edition, Katy Perry was the star of the evening with her concert at the Charterhouse.

Katy Perry for LuisaViaRoma Unicef ​​event at the Certosa di San Giacomo, 31 July 2021 in Capri.

Guests of the exclusive JLo concert in Capri

The guests of the JLO evening for Unicef ​​and LuisaViaRoma 2022 should be confirmed in the names of: director Spike Lee, Vanessa Hudgens and supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio, the extraordinary Jamie Foxx, the icon Jeremy Irons, Lara Stone, Natalie Emmanuel, Frida Aasen , Haim, Maye Musk, Mohammed Hal Turki, Tonya Lewis Lee, Ed Harris, Laura Linney and Patricia Arquette. At 8.00 pm on Saturday 30 July, everyone is scheduled for the parade on the red carpet of the Certosa di San Giacomo.