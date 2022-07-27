The age of necrorobotics

Image : Preston Innovation Laboratory

I must confess that the undead spiders resurrected as robots was not on the list of apocalypse scenarios that I am capable of imagining, but that is precisely what a team of scientists from the rice university. They have baptized their technique with the evocative name of necrorobotics (necrobotics).

In the video they have published we can see how the corpse of a wolf spider performs tasks such as turning on an electrical circuit or holding small objects like… another dead spider. Go ahead, so far, they have not managed to make the spider move by itself as if it were a meat golem created by necromancy. The researchers clarify that it is not about reanimating a corpse, but about use the spider’s body as if it were an artificial hand.

Lab manipulates deceased spiders’ legs with a puff of air to serve as grabbers

The trick has to do with the way the spiders move. The inside of the shell that forms the legs of spiders there are a series of hydraulic chambers using fluid pressure rather than muscles, to contract and extend The paws. Scientists have discovered that it is very easy to inject fluid into the dead spider to use its chitinous structure as a framework for a robot.

“It turns out that the spider, once has died, it is a perfect system for the manufacture of small robotic systems based on nature”, explains engineer Daniel Preston, one of the authors of the study. simp you By inserting a hypodermic needle into the extremities of the spider and sealing it, it is possible to control the movement of the legs of the dead animal by increasing or reducing the pressure of the fluid inside it.

Image : Preston Innovation Laboratory

Turn a spider into a tiny really disgusting robot hand is not only simple. Its creators have subjected the necroextremity to a cycle of 1,000 opening and closing movements and have discovered that it is much more resistant than it seems. by the way, p To kill the spider without damaging its organism, scientists have not used the proverbial slipper, but cold.

The researchers believe that the technique could have a great future in the development of microrobots for applications such as the assembly of small components such as in the electronics industry. Apart from being cheap and accurate, they are completely biodegradable. [Universidad de Rice vía IFL Science]