Sylvester Stallone seeks to recover the rights of Rocky

Sylvester Stallone, who played the famous Rocky Balboa, has launched a legal battle to obtain the rights to the Rocky franchise that he created.

The 76-year-old actor criticized producer Irwin Winkler through his Instagram social network, accusing him of having appropriated the Rocky movies and the spin-off called “Believe”.

We recommend you: Sylvester Stallone debuts on television with the series “Tulsa King”

Stallone complains in networks

In an image posted on Stallone’s Instagram, Winkler and his family can be seen portrayed as if they were vampires, referring to the fact that they have lived off the reputation of their films.

“A very flattering portrait of the great producer of Rocky and Creed, Irwin Winkler, from one of the great artists of the country,” Stallone wrote.

“Also, after Irwin controlled Rocky for over 47 years, and now Creed, I’d like to get back some of what’s left of my rights, before he passes them on to his children. I think it would be a fair gesture from a 93-year-old gentleman,” Stallone continued.

“This is a very painful subject that eats at my soul, because I wanted to leave some of Rocky for my children, but it is always great to hear what loyal fans have to say … Keep on hitting,” he added.

It should be said that Stallone does not own the films that he himself starred in, however, it is not the first time that Sylvester has sought to obtain the rights to the Rocky films.

In 2019 he told Variety that he had no property, “Every word, every syllable, every grammatical error was my fault. It was shocking that it never happened, but they said, “Hey, you got paid, so what are you complaining about?”. He was furious”.

It was in 1976 that Stallone rose to fame with the Oscar-winning film Rocky, making him a celebrity in Hollywood.

He is currently making his television debut with the series “Tulsa King”, a story that follows the life of Dwight “El General” Manfredi (Stallone), a New York mob boss, who has just been released from prison after 25 years. and is forced to relocate to Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Afterwards, he begins to gather a group of people to help him establish a new criminal empire.

The project can be seen on Paramount Plus, and according to information provided by said platform, filming has already begun, under the production of MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

➡️ Subscribe to our Newsletter and receive the most relevant notes in your email

In addition to the interpreter of “Rocky Balboa”, Andrea Savage (I’m Sorry) Martin Starr (“Silicon Valley”), Max Casella (“The Tender Bar”), Domenick Lombardozzi (“The Irishman”), Vincent Piazza ( “Boardwalk Empire”), Jay Will (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), AC Peterson (“Superman & Lois”) with Garrett Hedlund (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”).

With information from Belén Eligio | The Sun of Mexico